Zepto pranks customers on April Fool's Day, takes them on nostalgia trip

Quick-commerce giant Zepto played a clever April Fool's Day prank on its users, taking them on a nostalgia trip. Zepto logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken May 2, 2022. (REUTERS/File)

It featured discontinued snacks like Cadbury's Bytes, Hippo Chips, and Cheetos Tazo Edition, making many believe that their favourite treats were back.

A user shared a video, showcasing the prank on Instagram with the caption reading, "I got excited for nothing! This hurt so bad."

“I thought nothing could hurt me anymore, and then Zepto decided to do this,” she said in the clip, showing a new section in the Zepto app called “The Grand Comeback.”

Once she clicked on Hippo Chips to add them to her cart, a message popped up saying, "You've Been Fooled!" It then showed, "Happy April Fool's Day," followed by “Go prank your friends now.”

The video has since gone viral, with 2.4 million views and over 120,000 likes.

A user commented, “Nah this is diabolical, Zepto went too far with this one.”

Another wrote, “I got so excited I jumped from my chair" and “then the next moment, you broke my heart. Hippo was my love during childhood."

This is also not the first time a brand carried out such a prank. Swiggy in 2023 pranked its users on April Fool's Day by featuring Cadbury Bytes on its platform.