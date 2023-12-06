Zerodha faces multiple outages; CEO Nithin Kamath reveals reason behind tech issues

Investing and trading platform Zerodha ended up facing multiple outages in the last few days, with many users complaining that they are not able to log into their apps and track their investments. These technical issues came when Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high, setting a new record with the Indian market index spike.

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha co-founder and CEO, apologised to users for technical issues this week.

Apologising to the users who faced disruptions this week, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath wrote a letter to the public on the official website of the app, explaining the reason behind multiple outages in the last few days.

The most recent outage experienced by Zerodha was on December 4, a day after the release of the assembly election results 2023 when the Indian market was at an all time high. Zerodha users had taken to social media to slam the app for shutting down on such a crucial day.

Nithin Kamath apologises to Zerodha users

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said in the letter, "In the business updates post I shared in August this year, I mentioned how we hadn't had any large tech issues for a couple of years. Unfortunately, we have had two episodes in quick succession in the last two months, affecting between 5 and 20% of our active customers."

He further revealed that two outages were reported, one on November 6 and other on December 4. The outages were a result of "edge cases" with the external dependencies of the platform.

Kamath said, "The issues on Nov 6th and Dec 4th were triggered due to edge cases with our external dependencies. This is no excuse, and I understand that, as a platform, we are responsible for all the issues you face. But I wanted to share with you what went wrong and what we are doing about it."

Ending the letter with an apology, Nithin Kamath said that the company continually works toward improving the user experience, and stability and reliability by the users is its top priority.

"We are working hard towards that in whatever way possible. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience to those who were affected. If there have been any losses due to the incidents, create a ticket, and our team will try to get back to you as soon as possible with the best way to resolve them. Sorry again," he said.

