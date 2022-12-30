Zomato Gold to return? CEO Deepinder Goyal teases comeback of subscription-based service

Zomato Gold, a membership programme of online food aggregator Zomato, may be on its way back. Taking to Twitter, the company's CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal dropped a GIF teasing the return of Zomato Gold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Back soon!” tweeted Goyal on Thursday.

The paid subscription-based service was launched in November 2017. In June 2020, it was upgraded, and renamed to Zomato Pro.

Zomato Gold

Upon subscribing to the programme, users were given access to complimentary food and drinks at more than 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners of the aggregator. The membership had a starting price of ₹299 for three months, and ₹999 for one year. It was also made available in other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After its upgradation to Pro, subscribers continued to enjoy all the existing offers, in addition to getting access to exclusive privileges on the Zomato app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON