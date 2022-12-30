Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato Gold to return? CEO Deepinder Goyal teases comeback of subscription-based service

Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Upgraded to Zomato Pro in June 2020, Zomato Gold was launched in November 2017.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Zomato Gold, a membership programme of online food aggregator Zomato, may be on its way back. Taking to Twitter, the company's CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal dropped a GIF teasing the return of Zomato Gold.

“Back soon!” tweeted Goyal on Thursday.

The paid subscription-based service was launched in November 2017. In June 2020, it was upgraded, and renamed to Zomato Pro.

Zomato Gold

Upon subscribing to the programme, users were given access to complimentary food and drinks at more than 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners of the aggregator. The membership had a starting price of 299 for three months, and 999 for one year. It was also made available in other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal, among others.

After its upgradation to Pro, subscribers continued to enjoy all the existing offers, in addition to getting access to exclusive privileges on the Zomato app.

