17 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Skoda & Tata may be off road from April 2023: Report

At least 17 cars from leading automobile manufacturers may be discontinued from April next year. The move is attributed to the implementation of the emission norms called the Real Driving Emission rules, Livemint reported. This comes at a time when the car buyers are left in disappointment following several carmakers announcing they will hike the prices of their models from January.

Here are the cars that might not ply on roads from April next year. -Skoda Octavia

- Skoda Superb

- Renault Kwid 800

- Nissan Kicks

- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

- Tata Altroz ​​Diesel

- Mahindra Marazzo

- Mahindra Alturas G4

- Mahindra KUV100

- Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol

- Hyundai i20 Diesel

- Hyundai Verna Diesel

- Honda City 4th Gen

- Honda City 5th Gen Diesel

- Honda Amaze Diesel

- Honda Jazz

- Honda WR-VAccording to the Real Drive Emission norms, the vehicles should have an on board self-diagnostic device which will monitor real-time emission levels. It will be monitoring key components to meet emission standards like oxygen sensors and catalytic converter. This emission test measures pollutants emitted by vehicles in real-time environment instead of a laboratory. It has been described as the second phase of BS-VI emission norms in India which kicked off in 2020. As per the norms, the semiconductors used by a vehicle needs to be upgraded for monitoring crankshaft positions, throttle etc. The vehicles will be required to carry programmed fuel injectors to control the level of fuel burnt. The carmakers are supposed to upgrade their car engines, which might be more expensive than the existing ones. The diesel cars will be the most affected by these norms.

