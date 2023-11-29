2024 Duster SUV makes global debut, India launch expected following year

Dacia, a sister brand of French auto giant Renault, on Wednesday officially unveiled the 2024 Renault Duster SUV. Duster's third-generation model, the vehicle is built on the in-house CMF-B platform, which was first used on Dacia's latest Sandero and Logan cars, and then on its Jogger.

The 2024 Duster SUV (Image courtesy: Renault)

The all-new SUV will arrive in European markets first, in 2024. In India, where Duster was discontinued in 2022, this third-generation model is expected to arrive sometime in 2025, marking the return of the Duster brand to the country.

Features

On the feature front, it comes with a new 7-inch digital cluster, a new 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D sound system, navigation with real-time traffic data, and more.

Powertrain

Here, Dacia has given three options. There is a four-cylinder, 1.6-litre petrol engine that is mated to twin electric motors and an electric automatic gearbox, and generates 92 bhp of power. The battery pack offered with this engine is a 1.2 kWh unit that can be charged with brake regeneration.

The second option is a three-cylinder, 1.2-litre unit with a 48 V mild hybrid motor. The motor helps the combustion engine when the car is turned on or accelerated; it also helps in reducing average consumption. A regenerative braking system charges the 0.8 kWh battery used here.

Finally, there is an LPG option which, too, runs on petrol. There are two tanks – one is used for petrol and the other for LPG – with a capacity of 50 litre each. The fuel type can be changed by pressing a button on the dashboard.

Additional details

Dacia is offering the 2024 Duster with a 4x4 terrain control and five driving modes (Auto, Eco, Mud/Sand, Off-road, Snow). The 4x4 versions have a 217 mm ground clearance with 31° approach angle, while the departure angle is 36°.

