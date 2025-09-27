2025 Suzuki V-Storm 250 launched, new festive benefits announced

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its V-Strom SX 250 adventure motorcycle by introducing four new colour options. With this update, the V-Strom SX receives a visual makeover while continuing to be priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Alongside the new shades, the company has also rolled out a set of festive season benefits, making the model more attractive for buyers looking at an adventure tourer in this segment. 2025 Suzuki V-Storm 250 in new Pearl Fresh Blue colour scheme.

New Colour Options

The 250 cc ADV is now available in four striking dual-tone finishes. These include Pearl Fresh Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black. Each of these colourways comes paired with refreshed decals that enhance the overall appeal of the motorcycle, giving it a sportier stance on the road and trails.

Festive Season Offers

To boost festive sales, Suzuki is extending a variety of benefits on the V-Strom SX. Customers can take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, insurance benefits worth up to ₹8,000, and an extended warranty option priced at ₹1,709. Furthermore, Suzuki has introduced easy finance schemes, including loans covering up to 100 per cent of the bike’s value and no hypothecation, making ownership simpler and more accessible.

Specifications and Features

Under the skin, the V-Strom SX continues to use a 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine producing 26.5 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes on both ends with the support of dual-channel ABS.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster offering Bluetooth connectivity, call and message alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. Practical touches such as a USB charging port and a rear luggage rack further enhance its touring capabilities, making the V-Strom SX a versatile option for city commutes and long-distance rides alike.