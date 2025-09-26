Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Harley-Davidson X440 gets GST benefits and other offers. Check details

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 09:00 am IST

Harley-Davidson will not increase the price of the X440 despite a government GST hike on motorcycles over 350 cc.

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will not be hiking the price of the X440. This news comes after the government has hiked the GST tax on motorcycles that have a cubic capacity of over 350 cc. Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between 2.40 lakh and 2.80 lakh.

Harley-Davidson X 440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.
Not only this, Harley has also announced that they will be offering Roadside Assistance for free for 2 years and an 8-year of warranty. Having said that, there are a few terms and conditions that the dealerships would be able to better explain to the interested customers.

