Harley-Davidson X440 gets GST benefits and other offers. Check details
ByPaarth Khatri
Harley-Davidson will not increase the price of the X440 despite a government GST hike on motorcycles over 350 cc.
Harley-Davidson has announced that it will not be hiking the price of the X440. This news comes after the government has hiked the GST tax on motorcycles that have a cubic capacity of over 350 cc. Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh.
Not only this, Harley has also announced that they will be offering Roadside Assistance for free for 2 years and an 8-year of warranty. Having said that, there are a few terms and conditions that the dealerships would be able to better explain to the interested customers.
