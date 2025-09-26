Harley-Davidson X440 gets GST benefits and other offers. Check details

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will not be hiking the price of the X440. This news comes after the government has hiked the GST tax on motorcycles that have a cubic capacity of over 350 cc. Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh. Personalised Offers on Harley-Davidson X440 Check Offers Check Offers Harley-Davidson X 440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

Not only this, Harley has also announced that they will be offering Roadside Assistance for free for 2 years and an 8-year of warranty. Having said that, there are a few terms and conditions that the dealerships would be able to better explain to the interested customers.