Bajaj announces GST benefits on Dominar 400 and Pulsar N400Z

Bajaj Auto Ltd., has announced that the Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 will continue to retail at the same ex-showroom prices, even after the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) revision on larger motorcycles. Both motorcycles share the same engine but belong to different segments.

The GST rate on motorcycles above 350 cc has been raised from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. However, Bajaj Auto has chosen to absorb this additional cost, ensuring that customers are not impacted by the increase. With this move, the company aims to keep ownership costs stable for enthusiasts who have long favoured the two flagship offerings.

The Pulsar NS400, known for its aggressive design and thrilling performance, is targeted at riders seeking speed and agility in everyday riding. It is the most affordable motorcycle in its segment as it costs ₹1.93 lakh ex-showroom.

In contrast, the Dominar 400 caters to long-distance touring enthusiasts, offering endurance, comfort, and confidence for highway journeys. It is priced at ₹2.93 lakh ex-showroom.

Both motorcycles use KTM's previous-gen 390 Duke's engine which has a capacity of 373 cc and is a liquid cooled unit. It puts out 39 bhp of max power and 35 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Commenting on the decision, Sumeet Narang, President, Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The Pulsar NS400 and Dominar 400 embody two sides of our philosophy—daring performance and long-distance touring confidence. Even with the GST increase, we wanted to ensure that riders are not burdened with higher ownership costs. By keeping prices unchanged, Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to delivering motorcycles that excite, endure, and remain within reach of enthusiasts.”