2025 Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which one will you pick

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 09:03 PM IST

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure gets powered by 334 cc single-cylinder while the RE Himalayan 450 gets powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure was launched earlier in the month. Although the fundamental mechanical configuration doesn't change, the new model features obvious cosmetic updates and more features. This article analyzes how the new Yezdi Adventure fares against one of its most direct competitors—the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450—in some of the most critical categories such as design, performance, and cost, in order to assist buyers in determining which adventure tourer suits them best.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure continues to be powered by 334 cc single-cylinder while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure continues to be powered by 334 cc single-cylinder while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine

2025 Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design

For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure gets a makeover in terms of looks. A new front end now has an asymmetrical LED headlamp, inspired by the BMW F 800 GS, giving it a little more aggressive look. The rear has also been updated with twin round LED lights that give it an even more sporty, modern look. New paint options also modernize the bike's rougher demeanor.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, however, continues to prioritize practicality with a frill-free design optimized for long-distance travel. It might not have flash updates, but its proportionate frame lends it a more assertive road presence than competition such as the KTM 390 Adventure. With its upright ergonomics, comfortable seat, and built-in luggage mount points, the Himalayan 450 unmistakably leans into the adventure-touring DNA.

2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

The new Yezdi Adventure is brought in with dual-channel ABS as a standard feature, whereas the digital instrument console has been retained and features Bluetooth connectivity. New colours have been added on the 2025 Adventure by Yezdi.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, meanwhile features a 4.0-inch round TFT instrument cluster with a navigation app run by Google Maps along with other key features such as phone connectivity, music controls and call management for a more connected ride.

KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Powertrain

The updated Yezdi Adventure comes with a motor that we have already seen before as it was launched last year. The new 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine pushes out 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque and has a 6-speed gearbox. The Yezdi Adventure has telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension duties. Both ends get discs for braking.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, on the other hand, gets a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a higher maximum power of 40 bhp and a peak torque of 40 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

