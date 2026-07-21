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2026 Kawasaki Z900 gets free accessory and finance offers starting at 22,900 EMI

Kawasaki India is offering the 2026 Z900 with a free windscreen worth ₹15,000 and finance schemes starting at ₹22,900 per month for a limited period.

Updated on: Jul 21, 2026 09:15 AM IST
By Paarth Khatri
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Kawasaki India has announced a limited-period promotional offer for the 2026 Kawasaki Z900, making its popular inline-four naked motorcycle more attractive for prospective buyers. As part of the offer, customers purchasing the motorcycle can avail of a complimentary genuine accessory along with finance schemes featuring low monthly EMIs.

Free windscreen worth over 15,000

The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions when compared to the previous iteration.
Kawasaki Z900
EMI starting at just₹13,800/Month
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The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions when compared to the previous iteration.

The biggest highlight of the offer is a complimentary large meter cover, essentially a windscreen, which is valued at 15,000. The accessory is designed to improve wind protection during highway rides while also adding a sportier appearance to the motorcycle.

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The offer is valid only till 31st July 2026. If you are interested in this offer, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would be able to give you better information about the terms and conditions.

Finance plans start at 22,900 per month

Along with the free accessory, Kawasaki has also introduced attractive finance options through select lending partners. Buyers can opt for EMI plans starting at 22,900 per month, making ownership of the litre-class naked motorcycle more accessible. Loan eligibility, down payment and tenure will vary depending on the customer's profile and the financing institution.

2026 Kawasaki Z900: Engine and features

The latest iteration also received several upgrades, including a new TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, multiple riding modes, traction control, an IMU-assisted electronics package and sharper styling inspired by Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy.

Should you buy one now?

With a free genuine windscreen worth 15,000 and finance schemes starting at 22,900 per month, the current offer makes the 2026 Kawasaki Z900 a more compelling proposition for enthusiasts looking to buy a premium naked motorcycle.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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