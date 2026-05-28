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2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price and specifications comparison

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes sporting a plethora of changes compared to its predecessor.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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Tata Motors has just launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, which incorporates a plethora of changes across the exterior and inside the cabin. The updated iteration of the electric hatchback has been launched at a price range of 6.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback comes promising a lifetime warranty for the battery packs, while it gets a claimed maximum range of 293 km on a single charge.

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Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a plethora of changes across the exterior and interior.

With the launch of the Tata Tiago facelift, the homegrown auto giant that currently enjoys the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market is aiming to ramp up its grip in the segment. The Tiago EV, with several class-leading and upmarket features, is aiming to increase its sales numbers in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment.

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As the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes carrying a wide range of changes compared to its previous version, the pre-facelift Tata Tiago EV, here is a quick comparison of the price and specifications of the two versions of this electric hatchback.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price comparison
2026 Tata Tiago EV faceliftOld Tata Tiago EV
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
XE MR 7.99 lakhSmart 19 kWh 6.99 lakh
XT MR 8.99 lakhPure+ 19 kWh 8.49 lakh
XT LR 10.14 lakhPure+ 24 kWh 9.49 lakh
XZ+ Tech Lux LR 11.14 lakhCreative+ 24 kWh 9.99 lakh

The pre-facelift version of the Tiago EV was priced between 7.99 lakh and 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It was available in four trim choices: XE Medium Range, XT Medium Range, XT Long Range, and XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range.

On the other hand, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in three personas: Smart, Pure+ and Creative+.

Clearly, the new Tata Tiago EV comes as more affordable than before.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specification

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specifications
2026 Tata Tiago EVOld Tata Tiago EV
Battery19.2 kWh & 24 kWh19.2 kWh & 24 kWh
Range223 km & 293 km250 km & 315 km
 
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