2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price and specifications comparison

Tata Motors has just launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift, which incorporates a plethora of changes across the exterior and inside the cabin. The updated iteration of the electric hatchback has been launched at a price range of ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback comes promising a lifetime warranty for the battery packs, while it gets a claimed maximum range of 293 km on a single charge.

Personalised Offers on Tata Tiago EV Check Offers Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a plethora of changes across the exterior and interior.

With the launch of the Tata Tiago facelift, the homegrown auto giant that currently enjoys the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market is aiming to ramp up its grip in the segment. The Tiago EV, with several class-leading and upmarket features, is aiming to increase its sales numbers in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment.

As the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes carrying a wide range of changes compared to its previous version, the pre-facelift Tata Tiago EV, here is a quick comparison of the price and specifications of the two versions of this electric hatchback.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price comparison 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift Old Tata Tiago EV Variant Price (ex-showroom) Variant Price (ex-showroom) XE MR ₹ 7.99 lakh Smart 19 kWh ₹ 6.99 lakh XT MR ₹ 8.99 lakh Pure+ 19 kWh ₹ 8.49 lakh XT LR ₹ 10.14 lakh Pure+ 24 kWh ₹ 9.49 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR ₹ 11.14 lakh Creative+ 24 kWh ₹ 9.99 lakh View All

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The pre-facelift version of the Tiago EV was priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It was available in four trim choices: XE Medium Range, XT Medium Range, XT Long Range, and XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range.

On the other hand, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in three personas: Smart, Pure+ and Creative+.

Clearly, the new Tata Tiago EV comes as more affordable than before.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specification

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specifications 2026 Tata Tiago EV Old Tata Tiago EV Battery 19.2 kWh & 24 kWh 19.2 kWh & 24 kWh Range 223 km & 293 km 250 km & 315 km

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{{^usCountry}} The Tiago EV facelift is available with the same 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack choices, which were available in the pre-facelifted Tiago EV. However, the range of the electric hatchback, with both battery pack choices, has been reduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tiago EV facelift is available with the same 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack choices, which were available in the pre-facelifted Tiago EV. However, the range of the electric hatchback, with both battery pack choices, has been reduced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Previously, the 19.2 kWh battery pack promised 250 km range, while the bigger 24 kWh pack promised up to 315 km range. In the facelifted version, the 19.2 kWh battery pack offers up to 223 km range, while the maximum range for the bigger battery pack is 293 km on a single charge. However, in the new model, the charging time has been improved significantly, promising a top-up for a 100 km range in just 18 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, the 19.2 kWh battery pack promised 250 km range, while the bigger 24 kWh pack promised up to 315 km range. In the facelifted version, the 19.2 kWh battery pack offers up to 223 km range, while the maximum range for the bigger battery pack is 293 km on a single charge. However, in the new model, the charging time has been improved significantly, promising a top-up for a 100 km range in just 18 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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