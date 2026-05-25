2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: 6 big changes that you need to know

Ahead of its official launch scheduled on May 28, Tata Motors has revealed the upcoming Tata Tiago EV facelift, alongside the ICE version of the hatchback. The Tata Tiago EV now looks sharper on the exterior, while the interior looks fresher, and the overall packaging delivers a more upmarket feel.

Personalised Offers on Tata Tiago EV Check Offers Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a plethora of changes across the exterior and interior.

Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India. The small electric car comes as a practical and compact EV, meant for regular commuting in and around the city. Despite the affordable pricing, the electric hatchback comes with an upmarket vibe. Now, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift that has been revealed online through the teaser videos is expected to ramp up the electric hatchback's appeal significantly.

If you are planning to buy the upcoming Tata Tiago EV facelift, here is a quick look at the top six changes the buyers need to know.

2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: A new face

The biggest transformation the 2026 Tata Tiago EV comes with is at the front. The facelifted Tiago EV gets a much cleaner and more modern face compared to the outgoing model. It sports a body-coloured closed-off grille, while new LED headlamps are slimmer than before and now feature eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, giving the fascia a sharper look. Another key change is the redesigned bumper with vertical styling elements and angular inserts near the edges.

2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: Subtly significant changes at side and rear

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Moving to the side, the compact proportions continue to be there. The new model gets newly designed alloy wheels, Black wheel arch surrounds, gloss-black ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, and Tata.ev branding on the doors that make it distinct from the outgoing model. The rear profile has also been updated quite extensively with redesigned LED tail lamps featuring vertical light elements, a connected thick gloss-black strip stretching across the tailgate, and a sporty revised bumper.

2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: Premium cabin

The interior of the 2026 Tata Tiago EV has received a significant number of changes. The cabin feels more modern and premium than before, while retaining the simple and practical look of the hatchback. It continues with the dual-tone Black-Grey theme, but the overall execution has made the cabin look cleaner, softer and more premium than the current model. It sports a clean horizontal layout with layered textures running across the width of the cabin, while the fabric-wrapped upper dashboard adds a premium touch.

2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: Dual floating screen

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{{^usCountry}} There are two free-standing displays adding a major difference, which include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a separate digital instrument cluster. The floating-style layout frees up additional storage space, while the lower section integrates wireless charging trays and charging ports more neatly. The dual-spoke steering wheel now carries an offset illuminated Tata.ev logo instead of the standard brand logo. 2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: Fabric upholstery and rear AC vents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are two free-standing displays adding a major difference, which include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a separate digital instrument cluster. The floating-style layout frees up additional storage space, while the lower section integrates wireless charging trays and charging ports more neatly. The dual-spoke steering wheel now carries an offset illuminated Tata.ev logo instead of the standard brand logo. 2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: Fabric upholstery and rear AC vents {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another notable change is the switch to fabric upholstery. Unlike the outgoing model's leatherette seats in higher variants, the facelifted version uses lighter dual-tone fabric seats throughout the cabin. The new Tiago EV adds rear AC vents and rear charging ports as a new addition. 2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: 360-degree camera {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another notable change is the switch to fabric upholstery. Unlike the outgoing model's leatherette seats in higher variants, the facelifted version uses lighter dual-tone fabric seats throughout the cabin. The new Tiago EV adds rear AC vents and rear charging ports as a new addition. 2026 Tata Tiago EV vs old: 360-degree camera {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking of the features focused on driving convenience and safety, the biggest talking point is that the upcoming Tiago EV facelift will come with a 360-degree camera, making it one of the most affordable electric cars in India to offer such a feature.

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