Adventure touring has won the hearts of Indian riders, and 2025 brings more capable machines than ever before. From endless highways to rugged mountain passes and gravel trails, today's adventure bikes are engineered to tackle every kind of terrain. With choices spread across different budgets and engine capacities, riders can now find the ideal partner for their journeys. However, in India, value still plays a big role, and most buyers continue to prefer adventure bikes priced under ₹4 lakh. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the most capable adventure tourer motorcycles in the Indian market.

Here’s a look at the 5 best adventure bikes for touring in India under ₹4 lakh in 2025.

Models Ex-showroom price Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ₹ 3.06 lakh Yezdi Adventure ₹ 1.98 lakh KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 3.68 lakh Kawasaki Versys X 300 ₹ 3.49 lakh Suzuki V-Storm SX ₹ 1.98 lakh

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - ₹ 3.06 lakh onwards

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one of the best adventure tourers that a person can buy in the Indian market right now.

Royal Enfield’s new-generation Himalayan 450 has set the benchmark for homegrown adventure motorcycles. Powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine delivering around 40 PS and 40 Nm, it packs plenty of grunt for both highways and steep climbs. With a 17-litre fuel tank, 230 mm ground clearance, long-travel suspension, and a feature-rich TFT display with navigation, it’s built for serious expeditions.

Why buy it: Rugged, versatile, and backed by a wide service network.

2. Yezdi Adventure - ₹ 1.98 lakh onwards

Yezdi Adventure with its tweaked engine feels quite happy at highway speeds.

The Yezdi Adventure is a solid choice for riders seeking an affordable yet capable tourer. Its 334 cc liquid-cooled motor produces about 30 PS, supported by long-travel suspension and 220 mm ground clearance. Features like Bluetooth navigation, ride modes, and a tall stance make it adventure-ready without straining the budget.

Why buy it: Value-for-money adventure bike with good touring capability.

3. KTM 390 Adventure (2025) - ₹ 3.68 lakh onwards

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure comes loaded with features and even adjustable suspension setup.

KTM has refreshed its 390 Adventure for 2025, making it sharper and more capable. Its 398 cc single-cylinder engine is peppy and refined, while advanced rider aids—off-road ABS, traction control, ride modes, cruise control and optional spoke wheels with a 21-inch front—set it apart in this segment. Agile yet comfortable, it’s perfect for riders who like spirited touring with off-road detours.

Why buy it: Tech-loaded and performance-focused adventure machine that handles well in off-road terrain as well.

4. Kawasaki Versys-X 300 - ₹ 3.49 lakh onwards

The Versys-X 300 is the only motorcycle in the list that is equipped with a parallel twin engine.

For riders who prefer a smooth twin-cylinder setup, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is a standout. Its 296 cc parallel-twin engine makes around 39 PS, offering refined highway cruising and manageable power off-road. With a 19-inch front wheel, 17-litre tank, and comfortable ergonomics, it strikes a balance between city usability and long-distance touring.

Why buy it: Smooth twin-cylinder performance in a lightweight, adventure-ready package.

5. Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 - ₹ 1.98 lakh onwards

The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 shares its engine with the Gixxer 250.

Suzuki’s V-Strom SX 250 is one of the most affordable adventure tourers in India. Powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engine producing 26.5 hp, it’s light, practical, and easy to ride. A 19-inch front wheel, upright stance, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual-channel ABS make it well-equipped for everyday rides and weekend tours.

Why buy it: Budget-friendly ADV with Suzuki’s reliability and ease of use.

Final Thoughts

Adventure biking in India has never been more exciting. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 remains the rugged all-rounder, the Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 cater to budget-conscious riders, while the KTM 390 Adventure offers advanced tech and performance. For those who prefer smooth twin-cylinder refinement, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 hits the sweet spot.