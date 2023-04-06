5 budget-friendly good looking family cars you can consider buying

Are you looking to buy a car for your family? While picking a four-wheeler, there are a lot of factors to keep in mind. Besides budget, it is important to judiciously choose a car which will suit our family's needs. There are budget-friendly cars available in the market. They are attractive and also give a good mileage. Here are five popular cars which you can consider buying for your family:1. Maruti Alto K10: The latest entry level car from Maruti Suzuki's lineup is K10. The company has already discontinued Alto 800. K10 is equipped with a new-generation K series 1.0L dual jet, dual VVT engine, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. The new Alto K10 is 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide and 1,520 mm high. It also has new safety features like anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution, reverse parking sensor and others. It has a seven-inch smartplay studio infotainment system. It's starting ex-showroom price is ₹3.99 lakh. 2. Hyundai i10 (Nios): Hyundai unveiled its new Grand i10 Nios in India this January. This hatchback is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission. It has features like new instrument cluster, USB-C charging port, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and wireless charging. It is equipped with other features like cruise control, ESIC, hill start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system. 3. Renault Kwid: The carmaker has discontinued Renault Kwid's 800 cc model. As of now, only 1000 cc model is available for purchase. This small hatchback is available in various colour options. It has several features including Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Jio Playback, voice recognition, first in-class eight-inch touchscreen MediaNAV evolution infotainment system. Renault Kwid has reverse parking camera, dual front airbag, ABS and EBD, seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, reverse parking sensor and pre-tensioner. 4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Celerio happens to be the numero uno car when it comes to giving maximum mileage. It gives a mileage of 26.68 kilometres per litre of petrol. It's CNG variant has a mileage of 35.60 km/kgs. Celerio is equipped with a K10C dual jet one litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which can generate power of 66Hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine has been mated with a five-speed manual and five speed AMT gearbox. It has features including hill hold assist, engine start-stop, infotainment screen, dual airbags and others.5. Tata Tiago: Tata Motors' entry level Tiago is considered an excellent family car. In the past six months, Tiago has sold 41,761 units, which means an average 6,960 units were sold a month. Its initial ex-showroom price is at ₹5.54 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON