5 cars I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been a highly popular premium hatchback in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time, since its first introduction in the country. Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, the Baleno comes with a compact design that makes it worthy of regular commuting in and around the city, while the upmarket features inside the cabin and well-capable powertrain further ramp up its appeal. However, with ever-evolving consumer preferences, the Baleno too seem dated for many owners. If someone owning a Baleno is planning to upgrade to a new car, his or her focus remains on better build quality, higher ground clearance, and a more premium cabin experience.

Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Check Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno but offers higher ground clearance and SUV-inspired styling, making it a natural, more youthful upgrade.

If you own a Baleno and are planning for an upgrade, here are the top five picks.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno, but offers higher ground clearance and SUV-inspired styling. It is essentially a crossover based on Baleno, sharing a host of elements and components with the premium hatchback, which makes it a natural step up and more youthful upgrade. It comes with the practicality of Baleno and blends it with a more modern and rugged design. Based on the same platform, Fronx gets a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine promising significantly better performance.

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Tata Nexon offers a major upgrade from Baleno in terms of build quality and safety.

Tata Nexon offers a major upgrade from Baleno in terms of build quality and safety, promising better highway stability, a higher seating position, and a cabin with more space. The Nexon comes with a five-star GNCAP safety rating, a tougher feel, and a turbocharged petrol engine that outmuscles the Baleno's naturally aspirated power mill. Tata Nexon pose a superior, safer option for consumers looking for a family car with a commanding driving position.

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The Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno.

{{^usCountry}} If you don't want to leave the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, while seeking an upgrade from Baleno, Brezza could be a practical and value-for-money choice. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV with better cabin height and enhanced space for rear occupants. Also, the Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in its segment. Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you don't want to leave the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, while seeking an upgrade from Baleno, Brezza could be a practical and value-for-money choice. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV with better cabin height and enhanced space for rear occupants. Also, the Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in its segment. Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia {{/usCountry}}

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If you are a driving enthusiast and prefer sedans, switching to the Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia offers a completely different driving dynamic.

If you are a driving enthusiast and prefer sedans, switching to the Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia offers a completely different driving dynamic. While upgrading from Baleno, it offers robust build quality, which European cars are known for. Also, it comes with superior high-speed stability, powerful 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines that offer a significant performance leap. These sedans could be your choice if you spend a lot of time on highways and value driving pleasure over maximum fuel efficiency.

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The Hyundai Creta will mark a significant leap in terms of status and features compared to the Baleno.

If you are opting for an SUV with a premium vibe, upgrading to the Hyundai Creta, which will put you in the mid-size SUV segment, will mark a significant leap in terms of status and features. Upgrading from Baleno to Creta will signify a massive bump in upmarket features, as the Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, etc. Also, the ride quality improvement is significant. Hence, if you have enough budget and are looking for a big car with a high-tech interior, Creta could be the pick.

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