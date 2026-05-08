5 cars I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
When upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the consumers' focus shifts to better build quality, higher ground clearance, and a more premium cabin experience.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been a highly popular premium hatchback in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time, since its first introduction in the country. Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, the Baleno comes with a compact design that makes it worthy of regular commuting in and around the city, while the upmarket features inside the cabin and well-capable powertrain further ramp up its appeal. However, with ever-evolving consumer preferences, the Baleno too seem dated for many owners. If someone owning a Baleno is planning to upgrade to a new car, his or her focus remains on better build quality, higher ground clearance, and a more premium cabin experience.
If you own a Baleno and are planning for an upgrade, here are the top five picks.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.99 - 9.1 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno, but offers higher ground clearance and SUV-inspired styling. It is essentially a crossover based on Baleno, sharing a host of elements and components with the premium hatchback, which makes it a natural step up and more youthful upgrade. It comes with the practicality of Baleno and blends it with a more modern and rugged design. Based on the same platform, Fronx gets a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine promising significantly better performance.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon offers a major upgrade from Baleno in terms of build quality and safety, promising better highway stability, a higher seating position, and a cabin with more space. The Nexon comes with a five-star GNCAP safety rating, a tougher feel, and a turbocharged petrol engine that outmuscles the Baleno's naturally aspirated power mill. Tata Nexon pose a superior, safer option for consumers looking for a family car with a commanding driving position.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
If you don't want to leave the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, while seeking an upgrade from Baleno, Brezza could be a practical and value-for-money choice. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV with better cabin height and enhanced space for rear occupants. Also, the Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in its segment.
Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia{{/usCountry}}
If you don't want to leave the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, while seeking an upgrade from Baleno, Brezza could be a practical and value-for-money choice. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV with better cabin height and enhanced space for rear occupants. Also, the Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in its segment.
Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia{{/usCountry}}
If you are a driving enthusiast and prefer sedans, switching to the Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia offers a completely different driving dynamic. While upgrading from Baleno, it offers robust build quality, which European cars are known for. Also, it comes with superior high-speed stability, powerful 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines that offer a significant performance leap. These sedans could be your choice if you spend a lot of time on highways and value driving pleasure over maximum fuel efficiency.
Hyundai Creta
If you are opting for an SUV with a premium vibe, upgrading to the Hyundai Creta, which will put you in the mid-size SUV segment, will mark a significant leap in terms of status and features. Upgrading from Baleno to Creta will signify a massive bump in upmarket features, as the Creta comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, etc. Also, the ride quality improvement is significant. Hence, if you have enough budget and are looking for a big car with a high-tech interior, Creta could be the pick.