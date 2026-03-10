5 cars under ₹15 lakh I would buy if I planned to keep it for 10 years
Five cars under ₹15 lakh that offer reliability, good engineering and proven capability, making them sensible picks for those planning decade-long ownership.
Buying a car with the intention of keeping it for a decade changes the way you evaluate it. Instead of focusing only on the latest features or aggressive pricing, long-term ownership prioritises reliability, mechanical simplicity, durability, and proven engineering.
With that in mind, the ideal long-term car should have a dependable engine, strong build quality, widespread service support and a reputation that inspires confidence even after years of use. Here are five cars under ₹15 lakh that stand out if the goal is to keep them for the next ten years:
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 11.42 - 19.19 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate makes a strong case for long-term ownership thanks to its simple and proven powertrain. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT.
Naturally aspirated engines generally have fewer components than turbocharged units, which can help long-term reliability. And, we've already seen this same engine perform well on the Honda City, too. The Elevate also offers basic modern features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and ADAS on higher variants, making it modern without being overly complex.
Mahindra Thar
For buyers who enjoy outdoor travel and off-road driving, the Mahindra Thar remains a compelling option. Its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 152 bhp and 320 Nm, while the diesel 1.5 makes 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The SUV also benefits from proper off-road hardware, including four-wheel drive with low range and high ground clearance.
Despite its rugged nature, the Thar includes features like a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and steering-mounted controls, making it usable as a daily driver while remaining extremely capable off the road. The engine, too, is a reliable and powerful one. The most powerful, at least on this list.
Volkswagen Taigun
The Volkswagen Taigun stands out for its strong build and engaging driving dynamics. Its 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm, available to pair with manual or automatic transmissions.
The Taigun also carries a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, reinforcing its reputation for structural strength. Inside, it offers features like a 10-inch touchscreen, digital driver display and ventilated front seats, making it both decently-equipped and enjoyable to drive. German cars like the VW Polo and the Passat have been well known to last for years, if maintained properly.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos has already built a large ownership base in India, and many examples have been running for almost 7 years without major reliability concerns. It offers multiple engine options, but the one under ₹15 lakh is its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. This powertrain is well-known for its higher refinement compared to rivals.
The Seltos remains one of the most feature-rich SUVs in the segment, offering equipment such as ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and ADAS features in higher trims.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny brings decades of global off-road heritage. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with manual or automatic gearboxes. It has been a sturdy partner for a lot of people internationally, and fixing it does not cost a dime. (figuratively, of course, here I mean it's super affordable)
More importantly, the Jimny comes with serious off-road credentials such as a ladder-frame chassis and AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system with low range, making it one of the most capable adventure vehicles in this price bracket.
The long-term perspective
When you're planning to keep a car for ten years, reliability, durability and proven engineering become more important than just novelty. Whether it’s the Honda Elevate, the Mahindra Thar, the Volkswagen Taigun, the Kia Seltos, or the Maruti Jimny, each of these cars offer qualities that can make long-term ownership easier.
