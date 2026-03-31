5 compact SUVs I would buy if I was downsizing from a full-size SUV

The Creta is offered with three engine options.

The Creta remains the benchmark for a reason. It offers the most well-rounded experience in the segment and feels closest to a scaled-down full-size SUV. It packs in everything from ADAS to ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof, while offering multiple engine options including a turbo petrol. The cabin quality and ride comfort make it feel properly premium. Price: ₹10.79 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom) Why buy: The easiest transition from a big SUV without feeling like you’ve downgraded Kia Seltos

The new-gen Seltos looks striking when compared to the outgoing one.

If the Creta feels too safe, the Seltos adds a layer of aggression and style. It shares its engines with the Creta but brings a sportier personality to the table. The latest update has made it sharper, more feature-loaded and more desirable, especially in the GT Line trims. Price: ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Why buy: Same strengths as the Creta, but with more visual and driving flair Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Victoris is the latest hybrid from the manufacturer.

For many buyers, downsizing also means rethinking running costs. That’s where the Victoris comes in as a highly sensible choice. It offers a larger footprint than most compact SUVs, strong fuel efficiency and the peace of mind that comes with Maruti ownership. It may not be the most exciting, but it nails everyday usability. Moreover, there is also a hybrid powertrain on offer. Price: ₹10.50 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Why buy: Low running costs and hassle-free ownership Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate is offered just with a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Elevate feels the most like a traditional SUV in this list. It has a clean, upright stance, excellent visibility and a no-nonsense approach. There’s no turbo drama here, just a reliable naturally aspirated petrol engine and a spacious, airy cabin. It’s ideal if you value simplicity and long-term dependability. Price: From around ₹11.60 lakh (ex-showroom) Why buy: Honest, reliable and easy to live with Skoda Kushaq (2026 Facelift)

The base Kushaq is offered with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine only, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed torque converter