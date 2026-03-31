5 compact SUVs I would buy if I was downsizing from a full-size SUV
Downsizing from a full-size SUV? These 5 compact SUVs balance comfort, features, performance and running costs without feeling like a compromise
Downsizing from a full-size SUV isn’t as simple as picking something smaller. You’re used to space, presence, comfort and a certain road authority. The challenge is finding a compact SUV that still delivers most of that experience, while being easier to live with in the city.
Here are five compact SUVs that make the most sense if you’re making that switch in 2026.
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Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta N Line
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs
The Creta remains the benchmark for a reason. It offers the most well-rounded experience in the segment and feels closest to a scaled-down full-size SUV.
It packs in everything from ADAS to ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof, while offering multiple engine options including a turbo petrol. The cabin quality and ride comfort make it feel properly premium.
Price: ₹10.79 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
Why buy: The easiest transition from a big SUV without feeling like you’ve downgraded
If the Creta feels too safe, the Seltos adds a layer of aggression and style. It shares its engines with the Creta but brings a sportier personality to the table.
The latest update has made it sharper, more feature-loaded and more desirable, especially in the GT Line trims.
Price: ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Why buy: Same strengths as the Creta, but with more visual and driving flair
For many buyers, downsizing also means rethinking running costs. That’s where the Victoris comes in as a highly sensible choice.
It offers a larger footprint than most compact SUVs, strong fuel efficiency and the peace of mind that comes with Maruti ownership. It may not be the most exciting, but it nails everyday usability. Moreover, there is also a hybrid powertrain on offer.
Price: ₹10.50 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Why buy: Low running costs and hassle-free ownership
The Elevate feels the most like a traditional SUV in this list. It has a clean, upright stance, excellent visibility and a no-nonsense approach.
There’s no turbo drama here, just a reliable naturally aspirated petrol engine and a spacious, airy cabin. It’s ideal if you value simplicity and long-term dependability.
Price: From around ₹11.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
Why buy: Honest, reliable and easy to live with
The updated Kushaq brings in a more premium feel while retaining its strong driving dynamics. With turbo petrol options, especially the 1.5 TSI, it remains one of the most engaging SUVs to drive in this segment. The facelift adds more features and polish, making it feel more complete than before. More importantly, there is also a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on offer now.
Price: ₹10.69 lakh to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Why buy: The enthusiast’s choice with a premium European feel
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More