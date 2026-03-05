5 electric cars I would buy if my daily commute were under 40 km
Electric vehicles are often judged primarily on their driving range, but for short-distance commuting that metric becomes far less critical.
Range anxiety is among the most prevalent concerns for buyers considering electric cars, but that goes out of the window if your daily commutes are frequent but limited to short distances. For such use cases, refinement and creature comforts matter more than an EV’s ability to maximise the single-charge range. To this end, if my daily commutes were under 40 kilometres, these are the 5 EVs that I would consider:
All prices are the respective ex-showroom rates.
Check similar carsFind more cars
MG Windsor EV
₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs
MG Cyberster
₹ 75 Lakhs
MG M9 EV
₹ 69.9 Lakhs
MG ZS EV
₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
MG Comet EV
₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV - ₹9.69 lakh with BaaS
The facelifted Tata Punch EV brings a refreshed design, an upgraded tech suite, and new battery pack options to the table. The new 30 kWh battery in the Mid Range variants enables a 275 km single-charge range (C75-certified) and remains perfectly usable for the day-to-day activities. The SUV treats its occupants to front ventilated seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, as well as an air purifier, a cooled glove box, and support for multiple AI-powered voice assistants. It further features doors that open at 90-degrees for ingress and egress.
MG Windsor EV - ₹9.99 lakh with BaaS
The MG Windsor EV brings smooth performance and lounge-like interiors that make your daily drives as comfortable as possible. The 38 kWh variants offer up to 332 km of single-charge range (MIDC P1+P2), powering a front-mounted PMS electric motor to make 135 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Inside, you get a massive 15.6-inch infotainment display and a digital cluster, while passengers are treated to ventilated front seats, nine-speaker Infinity audio, and a powered tailgate. The rear seats can recline backwards by 135 degrees, and the EV further features ambient lighting and a large panoramic glassroof.
VinFast VF6 - ₹17.29 lakh
The VinFast VF6 is the entry point to the Vietnamese EV brand’s catalogue on our shores, bringing a streamlined, coupe-SUV proportions with elegant interiors that elevate the driving experience. A 59.6 kWh battery pack enables two distinct configurations: the Eco variant makes 178 bhp and 250 Nm with a range of 399 km WLTP, while the Plus variant churns out 204 bhp, 310 Nm with a range of 381 km.
Stepping inside reveals premium vegan leather upholstery with ventilated front seats and an 8-way powered driver’s seat. The centre console carries a driver-focused design with a large 12.9-inch infotainment, complemented by an eight-speaker audio system. Amenities include dual-zone auto AC with rear AC vents and a PM 1.0 air filter, a coloured HUD, connected car tech, and a panoramic sunroof.
BMW iX1 LWB - ₹50.90 lakh
Entering the luxury EV territory, the BMW iX1 LWB brings a long wheelbase for added interior space, along with refined ride quality and comfort. Its 66.4 kWh battery pack enables a 531 km single-charge range (MIDC), with total power output from the front-mounted motor rated at 204 bhp and 250 Nm.
The SUV brings a widescreen curved digital display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and a wireless charger. There are electrically adjustable front seats, a dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Owing to a wheelbase that has grown by 108 mm over the standard model, the iX1 LWB claims to offer the most spacious second row, featuring seats that recline up to a maximum angle of 28.5 degrees.
MG Cyberster - ₹74.99 lakh
The MG Cyberster is the most premium offering from this list, designed as an electric roadster with a sporty design, scissor-style doors, and a soft-top roof for an exotic on-road presence. It is the only CBU model in this list, geared towards those who wish to trade some amount of practicality for a great deal of theatrics. Its 77 kWh battery powers a dual motor setup to make 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque, while single-charge range stands at 510 km.
The two-seater interior brings a driver-focused design with a triple screen setup that includes two 7-inch digital screens and a 10.25-inch central infotainment. The car further features dual-zone climate control, a Bose audio system, ventilated seats, and a PM 2.5 filter.