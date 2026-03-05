5 electric cars I would buy if my daily commute were under 40 km

Tata Punch EV

The facelifted Tata Punch EV brings a refreshed design, an upgraded tech suite, and new battery pack options to the table. The new 30 kWh battery in the Mid Range variants enables a 275 km single-charge range (C75-certified) and remains perfectly usable for the day-to-day activities. The SUV treats its occupants to front ventilated seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, as well as an air purifier, a cooled glove box, and support for multiple AI-powered voice assistants. It further features doors that open at 90-degrees for ingress and egress. MG Windsor EV - ₹ 9.99 lakh with BaaS

The MG Windsor EV brings smooth performance and lounge-like interiors that make your daily drives as comfortable as possible. The 38 kWh variants offer up to 332 km of single-charge range (MIDC P1+P2), powering a front-mounted PMS electric motor to make 135 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Inside, you get a massive 15.6-inch infotainment display and a digital cluster, while passengers are treated to ventilated front seats, nine-speaker Infinity audio, and a powered tailgate. The rear seats can recline backwards by 135 degrees, and the EV further features ambient lighting and a large panoramic glassroof. VinFast VF6 - ₹ 17.29 lakh

The VinFast VF6 is the entry point to the Vietnamese EV brand’s catalogue on our shores, bringing a streamlined, coupe-SUV proportions with elegant interiors that elevate the driving experience. A 59.6 kWh battery pack enables two distinct configurations: the Eco variant makes 178 bhp and 250 Nm with a range of 399 km WLTP, while the Plus variant churns out 204 bhp, 310 Nm with a range of 381 km. Stepping inside reveals premium vegan leather upholstery with ventilated front seats and an 8-way powered driver’s seat. The centre console carries a driver-focused design with a large 12.9-inch infotainment, complemented by an eight-speaker audio system. Amenities include dual-zone auto AC with rear AC vents and a PM 1.0 air filter, a coloured HUD, connected car tech, and a panoramic sunroof. BMW iX1 LWB - ₹ 50.90 lakh

Entering the luxury EV territory, the BMW iX1 LWB brings a long wheelbase for added interior space, along with refined ride quality and comfort. Its 66.4 kWh battery pack enables a 531 km single-charge range (MIDC), with total power output from the front-mounted motor rated at 204 bhp and 250 Nm. The SUV brings a widescreen curved digital display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and a wireless charger. There are electrically adjustable front seats, a dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Owing to a wheelbase that has grown by 108 mm over the standard model, the iX1 LWB claims to offer the most spacious second row, featuring seats that recline up to a maximum angle of 28.5 degrees. MG Cyberster - ₹ 74.99 lakh

