5 SUVs I would buy if my job required me to visit dusty, rocky sites every day

Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is among the most iconic pickup trucks, known for its robust build quality, commanding road presence, and 4x4 capabilities. Its 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm is known for its torque dynamics and can make for strong pulls, be it on the highway or off-road. This is a proper 4WD vehicle with high and low-range drive modes and features an electronic differential lock and an auto limited-slip differential to make traversing off the beaten path easier than it sounds. Inside, it brings a 7.8-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, auto dual-zone AC, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control. The Hilux can be had from ₹28.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is a popular offroader SUV in India, bringing rugged looks paired with a robust ladder-frame chassis and strong petrol and diesel engine options for pulling power. Like the Hilux, it offers a capable 4WD system in the higher trims, making light work of the most demanding terrain conditions. Inside, it remains utilitarian, but the latest facelift puts on a new 10.25-inch infotainment with the Adventure Stats Gen II display for off-road-related data. Further amenities include a roll cage as standard, a grab handle on the A-pillar, rear camera, rear AC vents and more. The Thar is listed from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). (Also read: 5 SUVs I would consider buying if I were upgrading from Mahindra Scorpio) Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny remains one of the more accessible off-roaders in its segment, featuring a timeless, boxy design and a strong 4x4 system that can take on the toughest terrain with ease. Its 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm, and it offers a low-range transfer gear for when you need to crawl over rocky terrain or steep inclines. Its offroad credentials are further backed by a high ground clearance and good approach and departure angles (36 and 46-degrees, respectively), enabling the SUV to clear any obstacles in its path. Inside, it gets a 9-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, auto climate control, keyless start, cruise control, and auto headlamps among other amenities. The Jimny is priced from ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a full-size ladder frame SUV with a bold on-road presence, strong engine options and a premium cabin with enough amenities to make offroading feel like a highway cruise. It offers turbo-petrol and diesel engines alongside a 4x4 system with the 4XPLOR terrain mode for managing traction across varying terrain. The brake-locking differential ensures that the SUV can survive slippery conditions, and it offers low-range and high-range gears too. The Scorpio-N further features a 7-inch digital cluster and an 8-inch infotainment paired with a 12-speaker Sony music player. Creature comforts include a sunroof, a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and more. The SUV ranges from ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross