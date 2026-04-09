5 SUVs under 15 lakh I would choose today without hesitation

The SUVs in India have been witnessing a rising demand like never before. The market share of SUVs and crossovers in India has been climbing rapidly, owing to the massive shift in consumer sentiment. The automakers have been pushing new models in this segment to cater to the demand. Sales numbers are also going north at a rapid pace in this category.

Personalised Offers on Mahindra XUV 3XO Check Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza is undoubtedly the king of reliability and resale value in the SUV market

If you are looking for 5 SUVs that you can choose in the Indian market without any hesitation, right now, there are several options. However, based on current market reliability, safety ratings, and driving dynamics in India for 2026, here are five SUVs that are priced under ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom), promising without-hesitation choices.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is undoubtedly the king of reliability and resale value in the SUV market, which also comes as an affordable model. The sub-compact SUV has been in business for quite some time. Known for its low-maintenance urban commuting and long-term ownership proposition, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a perfect fit in this list. Adding value to the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a four-star safety rating, a factory-fitted CNG kit, and upmarket features. We recommend the ZXi trim of the SUV as the best fit.

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The Tata Nexon has been consistently dominating the top five SUV sales chart in India.

Tata Nexon is certainly one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in India, for a long time, since its first introduction in the country in the last decade. The SUV that comes blending practicality, upmarket features and top-notch safety, has been among the favourites in the segment for a long time. The Tata Nexon has been consistently dominating the top five SUV sales chart in India. The SUV appeals to those who seek an affordable SUV with safety, space and a premium feel in focus.

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The Mahindra XUV 3XO, in its revamped iteration, looks pretty appealing and upmarket.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mahindra XUV 3XO, in its revamped iteration, looks pretty appealing and upmarket. The SUV is a fun-to-drive model, powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Also, it gets high-end safety features, including six airbags, ADAS, etc. People who seek a compact SUV with spirited driving capability and safety in focus prefer this model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mahindra XUV 3XO, in its revamped iteration, looks pretty appealing and upmarket. The SUV is a fun-to-drive model, powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Also, it gets high-end safety features, including six airbags, ADAS, etc. People who seek a compact SUV with spirited driving capability and safety in focus prefer this model. {{/usCountry}}

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Kia Sonet looks a premium product with its design and features.

Kia Sonet has been appealing to several consumers since its launch. This sub-compact SUV, with its overall design and premium features, has been known for offering a high value proposition. The features, like a premium Bose audio system, ventilated seats, and refined engine options, give it a premium SUV vibe at an affordable price point.

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Honda Elevate comes as a no-nonsense SUV.

Honda Elevate is a no-nonsense SUV that comes as a key product in this list. The large size, muscular design, spacious interior, wide range of premium features, well-capable 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine - altogether have been fuelling the demand for this SUV. It is equally capable of handling the day-to-day commuting in and around the cities, as well as tackling highway driving.

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