5 SUVs under ₹15 lakh I would choose today without hesitation

The SUVs in India have been witnessing a rising demand like never before. The market share of SUVs and crossovers in India has been climbing rapidly, owing to the massive shift in consumer sentiment. The automakers have been pushing new models in this segment to cater to the demand. Sales numbers are also going north at a rapid pace in this category. Maruti Suzuki Brezza is undoubtedly the king of reliability and resale value in the SUV market

If you are looking for 5 SUVs that you can choose in the Indian market without any hesitation, right now, there are several options. However, based on current market reliability, safety ratings, and driving dynamics in India for 2026, here are five SUVs that are priced under ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom), promising without-hesitation choices.