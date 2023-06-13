Aera, India's first geared e-bike, gets 40,000 pre-bookings. Here's how to book

Ahmedabad-based Matter Motor, a startup that develops ‘futuristic’ electric vehicles, has revealed it has received 40,000 bookings in less than a month for Aera, its electric motorcycle. The biggest specialty of Aera is that comes with a gear, which, according to Matter, makes it India's first geared e-bike.

Matter Aera is the first-ever electric motorcycle in India with a manual transmission.

“The response to the pre-booking is a testimony that customers are moving towards the technology of the future. This also marks the beginning of the transformative journey at Matter, and we are grateful to the enthusiasts who are joining us in redefining the future of riding,” Mohal Lalbhai, the company's Founder and CEO, told HT Auto.

Aera e-bike: How to book online?

Customers can place their bookings on the manufacturer's official website. Separately, it has signed a deal with Flipkart and OTO Capital; people can, therefore, book on those platforms well.

Also, buyers must pay a token booking amount of ₹999.

Aera e-bike: Price

Aera is being offered in 2 variants, namely 5,000 and 5,000+, which are priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Those who made pre-bookings will be the first to receive the deliveries.

Aera e-bike: Additional details

Both variants have the same electric motor and a 5 kWh battery pack. The model's power output is rated at 10 kW and it can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in less than 6 seconds. The battery, meanwhile, gives the vehicle a claimed range of 125 km; riders can charge the battery in 5 hours, but less than 2 hours with a fast-charger. Additionally, it is rated IP67 (waterproof).

