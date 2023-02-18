Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Ampere Primus e-scooter launched at 1.1 lakh. Check features and specifications

Ampere Primus e-scooter launched at 1.1 lakh. Check features and specifications

car bike
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The vehicle is a ‘Make-in-India’ product, according to Greaves Electric Mobility, its manufacturer.

Ampere Primus e-scooter
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility unit of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered the high-speed electric 2-wheeler segment with its Ampere Primus electric scooter. The model, which is priced at 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom), is a ‘Make-in-India’ product due to its high degree of localisation with domestically sourced components, according to Greaves Electric Mobility.

Speaking to HT Auto, Sanjay Behl, Executive Director and CEO of the brand, described Primus as its ‘flagship scooter.’

Ampere Primus: Features and specifications

(1.) The model has a top speed of 77 kmph, as per GEMPL, which also said the vehicle gives a range of more than 100 kms on a full charge in ‘Power’ mode.

(2.) Primus has three other modes – City, Eco and Reverse. On the other hand, the battery on offer is a 3 kWh unit with a smart BMS (Battery Management System).

(3.) The scooter comes with plenty of legroom, wider seats and better drivability. On the design front, it gets panels with a matte finish.

(4.) Other features include a dedicated phone application, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack, PMS (Permanent Magnet Synchronous) motor, belt drive, instrument cluster with connected technology and navigation, and more.

(5.) There are as many as four colour schemes on offer. These are: Buck Black, Havelock Blue, Himalayan White and Royal Orange.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
electric vehicles
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP