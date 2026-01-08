Ather overtakes Hero, Ola Electric to take third in CY25 EV two-wheeler sales

Ather Energy secured third place in India’s electric two-wheeler retail sales rankings for calendar year 2025, overtaking both Hero MotoCorp and Ola Electric, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Ather Rizta

TVS and Bajaj stay ahead of the pack

TVS Motor Company retained the top position in CY25, selling 2,98,881 electric two-wheelers. This marked a year-on-year growth of 35.35 per cent compared to 2,20,819 units sold in CY24. TVS currently sells the iQube and the Orbiter electric scooters in India, with prices starting at ₹94,434 and ₹99,990, respectively (ex-showroom).

Second place was taken by Bajaj Auto, which retailed 2,69,847 electric two-wheelers in CY25. This was up 39.34 per cent from 1,93,663 units in CY24. Bajaj’s electric portfolio currently consists of the Chetak scooter, priced from ₹99,500 (ex-showroom).

Ather’s strong year pushes it into the top three

Ather Energy finished CY25 in third place with retail sales of 2,00,797 units. This represented a growth of 58.91 per cent over CY24, when the company sold 1,26,357 units. Ather’s lineup includes the Rizta, 450 and 450 Apex electric scooters, with prices ranging from ₹1.04 lakh to ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola records a 51.11% sales drop in CY25

Ola Electric slipped to fourth position after a sharp decline in sales. The company sold 1,99,318 electric two-wheelers in CY25, down 51.11 per cent from 4,07,700 units in CY24. The fall came despite the introduction of new products. Ola’s current portfolio includes the S1 scooter range and the Roadster motorcycles, with prices starting at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

Fifth place went to Hero MotoCorp, which sold 1,09,168 electric two-wheelers in CY25. This was a growth of 149.74 per cent over CY24 sales of 43,712 units. Hero’s electric offerings are sold under the Vida brand, with the VX2 and V2 scooter series priced from ₹73,000 and ₹1.04 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Overall, India recorded retail sales of 12,79,951 electric two-wheelers in CY25. This translated to an annual growth of 11.36 per cent compared to CY24, when total electric two-wheeler retail sales stood at 11,49,416 units.