Home / Car Bike / Audi to launch models of this electric SUV in India soon: Reports

Audi to launch models of this electric SUV in India soon: Reports

car bike
Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:13 PM IST

“Discover the possibilities with the new, fully electric Audi Q8 e-tron models. Coming Soon,” the German automaker tweeted.

Once launched, the Q8 e-tron will compete with electric cars such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB.(Audi India Twitter)
Once launched, the Q8 e-tron will compete with electric cars such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB.(Audi India Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Audi will soon launch models of its electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)- the Q8 e-tron in India. Audi India announced on Twitter on Monday. “Discover the possibilities with the new, fully electric Audi Q8 e-tron models. Coming Soon,” the German automaker tweeted.

According to a report by HT Auto on Tuesday, the new electric SUV will replace the current e-tron being sold by Audi.

Once launched, the Q8 e-tron will compete with electric cars such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB.

Recently, the Q8 e-tron family was unveiled by Audi for global markets, the report said, adding the German automaker took the wraps off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback.

The newly revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs, a report by Livemint said last week.

There are design tweaks on the new e-tron with a redesigned grille. At the rear, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well, the Livemint report said.

While the Q8 e-tron remains essentially an SUV, the e-tron Sportback is more of a coupe version of it with a swooping roofline.

The biggest change in the electric SUV is in its performance. The Q8 e-tron will now offer a range of 582 kilometres, compared to the previous model, the above report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
audi india
audi india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out