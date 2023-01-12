Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils 5-door Jimny SYV. Bookings open

On Thursday, day 2 of Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Maruti Suzuki finally unveiled the 5-door avatar of its Jimny SUV, doing so a day after unveiling the electric eVX SUV at the same event.

Also, the homegrown manufacturer has opened bookings for the 5-door Jimny, according to HT Auto.

5-door Jimny SUV: Features and specifications

The car is powered by a K-series, 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology; the motor generates maximum power output of 277.1 kW power at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 134.2 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual, as well as a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, the model has a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Through ARKAMYS-powered ‘Surround Sense,’ the cabin offers premium sound acoustic.

In terms of design, on the other hand, the 5-door Jimny comes with circular headlights, vertical slat grille and large fenders, all of which combine to give it a rugged look.

