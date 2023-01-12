Auto Expo: MG showcases hydrogen cell-powered Euniq 7 MPV

MG Motor on Thursday showcased Euniq 7, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) powered by hydrogen cell, on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023 at Greater Noida. The model comes under the British manufacturer's new energy vehicles (NEVs) that feature the third-generation hydrogen cell fuel technology.

‘Prome P390’ is the name given by MG to this third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology.

MG Euniq 7: What do we know?

According to MG, hydrogen will be used by Euniq only as a fuel and, therefore, the model will emit only water vapour. Additionally, as per the company, the element will act like an air purifier, and will purify, in one hour of driving, air equivalent to breathing by as many as 150 adults. Also, the car comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous technology.

The Prome P390 system, on the other hand, has a power capacity of 90 kW, the auto giant said, adding that the feature has been given the highest safety standards. The technology will offer comfort, emission-less driving, economical fuel usage and smooth service life to customers, and its intelligent control algorithms will give a fast response and immaculate control over the vehicle, as per MG.

The facility is suitable also for fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy truck etc.

