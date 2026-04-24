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BMW F 450 GS official accessories: Everything you need to customise this ADV

BMW offers the BMW F 450 GS range with a wide list of official accessories for touring, protection and comfort.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:16 pm IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

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BMW has detailed a comprehensive accessories catalogue for the recently introduced F 450 GS, giving buyers the option to tailor the motorcycle for touring, off-road use or daily riding. The list includes multiple new components focused on protection, luggage, ergonomics and visual upgrades, allowing riders to configure the bike to their specific needs from the outset. Here are the accessories being offered for the BMW F 450 GS in detail:

For protection and durability

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The BMW F 450 GS can be customised with multiple official accessories covering protection, touring and rider comfort.

A strong focus has been placed on safeguarding critical components. The F 450 GS can be equipped with new axle protectors at the front, along with dedicated engine protectors for both sides. The bar-style engine protection is also available, aimed at reducing damage during falls or trail riding. Additional protection comes in the form of a radiator guard, designed to shield the cooling system from debris.

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Touring and luggage options

For long-distance use, BMW is offering several storage solutions. Buyers can opt for a newly developed luggage rack and a 50-litre duffle bag for extended trips. A side bag holder compatible with BMW’s CV luggage collection is also available. Smaller storage needs are addressed by a compact 5-litre tank bag, while a tank pad is also offered to protect the fuel tank surface from wear.

Comfort and ergonomics enhancers

Riders can alter the seating and riding posture with multiple options. A low seat with an 830 mm height improves accessibility, while a taller Rallye seat raises seat height to 865 mm for a better off-road stance. Handlebar risers increasing height by 20 mm are also offered to enhance comfort for rides that require standing most of the time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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