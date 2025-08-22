BMW Group India crosses 5,000 EV deliveries, launches 4,000 km charging corridor

BMW Group India has announced that it crossed 5,000 electric car deliveries, claiming its seat as the first luxury carmaker in the country to reach this milestone. To mark the occasion, the company has inaugurated a high-power charging corridor spanning 4,000 km from the north to the south of India, aimed at addressing range concerns and enhancing charging infrastructure for improved long-distance EV usability. Get Launch Updates on MG 4 EV Notify me BMW Group India inaugurated a high-power charging corridor to mark hitting the 5000 EV deliveries milestone(BMW Group India)

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India is immensely proud to become the first luxury carmaker to cross the remarkable milestone of 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries. This achievement is not just a number, it represents our unwavering commitment to e-mobility and pioneering spirit in the premium EV landscape. At BMW, luxury and performance is delivered seamlessly with sustainability, and our electric products embody this philosophy. In this journey, we will continue to delight our customers with the most electrifying products and services that provide complete peace of mind. To mark this milestone, we are happy to introduce our high-power charging corridor. Across the length of the nation, from Jammu to Madurai, EV customers can now just sit back and enjoy Sheer Driving Pleasure without a second thought.”

Charging corridor: What you should know

The charging station capacity will range from 120 kW to 720 kW and will support rapid charging

The newly inaugurated corridor runs along major national highways and connects key cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hubbali, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Madurai. Charging stations have been positioned at intervals of 300 km to ensure convenient access for EV owners. BMW Group India has confirmed that these chargers will be open to customers of all EV brands.

The company says the locations for the charging stations have been selected with customer convenience in mind, with chargers near public spaces where the driver can access dining outlets or use in-car entertainment during charging stops. Station capacity will range from 120 kW to 720 kW and will support rapid charging for modern EVs. BMW is operating these stations in partnership with operators such as Statiq and Zeon.

Digital services

EV owners can access integrated digital services through the myBMW app and in-car systems, and these include live charger availability, filter options by capacity, and information on nearby amenities. The company additionally provides a Charging Concierge service, which offers route planning assistance and a unified payment gateway.

BMW public charging ecosystem

The charging corridor complements BMW Group India’s existing charging infrastructure, which includes nearly 300 BMW Destination Chargers located at hotels, resorts, and shopping malls across the country. In total, the company provides access to more than 6,000 charging points in India through its partnerships with major public networks.