BMW launches X7 facelift at 1.22 crore

BMW has launched the updated X7 in the Indian market, pricing the SUV at ₹1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for BMW X7 facelift are open and can be made at the German auto giant's dealerships, while deliveries will commence by the end of the first quarter of the year. A locally manufactured car, the SUV is made at the company's plant in Chennai.

BMW X7 facelift: Design

According to HT Auto, the X7 facelift has a heavily updated design, which takes inspiration from the i7 and the new generation 7 Series. On the front, there is a kidney grille painted in black, which is flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. Inside the cabin, meanwhile, the manufacturer has given a BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof etc.

The SUV has been introduced in two variants – xDrive40i M Sport and XDrive40d M Sport – and is available in as many as five exterior colour options, including Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. The other two options, meanwhile, are two exclusive in-house paintworks: Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

In the Indian market, BMW X7 facelift will compete against Mercedes-Benz GLS.

