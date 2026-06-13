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Booked MG Majestor? Key genuine accessories to buy

If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 06:07 am IST
By Mainak Das
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JSW MG Motor recently launched the MG Majestor in India, which comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in the country. Positioned above the MG Gloster, the MG Majestor features an imposing design, robust road presence, a feature-packed interior and a powerful diesel powertrain.

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MG Majestor has been priced at 40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant and 44.99 lakh for the 4x4 automatic variant.

The MG Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced between 40.99 lakh and 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six or seven-seater layouts. Pricing of the lower trim Sharp is yet to be announced. The MG Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

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While the MG Majestor comes with an imposing design and a plethora of upmarket features, there are several buyers who seek more and want to make their car even more distinctive. For such customers, MG offers a wide range of accessories designed and developed for Majestor.

If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.

MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories to buy

MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories
AccessoryPrice
ExteriorDoor edge guard 1,299
Front grille inserts 2,950
Chrome finished front bumper corner protector 2,745
Chrome finished body side moulding 5,689
Blacked-out body side moulding 4,128
Chrome finished door visor 7,239
Wheel lock 4,269
Chrome finished head lamp garnish 2,499
Chrome finished tail lamp garnish 2,499
Chrome finish on tail gate 3,073
Chrome insert on ORVM garnish 2,377
Front fog lamp garnish 3,499
Rear reflector garnish 2,559
Chrome door handle with bowl cover kit 4,367
Chrome finished hood scoop 5,995
Side rock rails 7,100
Black-finished rear guard 5,744
Chrome finished fuel lid garnish 2,750
Wheel arch inserts 4,699
Car cover 2,999
Chrome finished rear bumper corner protector 2,449
Interior3D cabin and boot mat 6,882
Magnetic sun shades 4,959
Rear view dash cam 29,341
13.5-inch screens for rear seat passengers 95,000
 
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