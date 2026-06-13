Booked MG Majestor? Key genuine accessories to buy
If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.
JSW MG Motor recently launched the MG Majestor in India, which comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in the country. Positioned above the MG Gloster, the MG Majestor features an imposing design, robust road presence, a feature-packed interior and a powerful diesel powertrain.
The MG Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced between ₹40.99 lakh and ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six or seven-seater layouts. Pricing of the lower trim Sharp is yet to be announced. The MG Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.
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While the MG Majestor comes with an imposing design and a plethora of upmarket features, there are several buyers who seek more and want to make their car even more distinctive. For such customers, MG offers a wide range of accessories designed and developed for Majestor.
If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.
MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories to buy
|MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories
|Accessory
|Price
|Exterior
|Door edge guard
|₹1,299
|Front grille inserts
|₹2,950
|Chrome finished front bumper corner protector
|₹2,745
|Chrome finished body side moulding
|₹5,689
|Blacked-out body side moulding
|₹4,128
|Chrome finished door visor
|₹7,239
|Wheel lock
|₹4,269
|Chrome finished head lamp garnish
|₹2,499
|Chrome finished tail lamp garnish
|₹2,499
|Chrome finish on tail gate
|₹3,073
|Chrome insert on ORVM garnish
|₹2,377
|Front fog lamp garnish
|₹3,499
|Rear reflector garnish
|₹2,559
|Chrome door handle with bowl cover kit
|₹4,367
|Chrome finished hood scoop
|₹5,995
|Side rock rails
|₹7,100
|Black-finished rear guard
|₹5,744
|Chrome finished fuel lid garnish
|₹2,750
|Wheel arch inserts
|₹4,699
|Car cover
|₹2,999
|Chrome finished rear bumper corner protector
|₹2,449
|Interior
|3D cabin and boot mat
|₹6,882
|Magnetic sun shades
|₹4,959
|Rear view dash cam
|₹29,341
|13.5-inch screens for rear seat passengers
|₹95,000
Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch to the MG Majestor can choose from a wide range of genuine accessories offered by MG. These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that are built to enhance the SUV's visual appearance, occupant convenience, and overall ownership experience. Also, some of the accessories are meant to enhance the practicality of the SUV, both exterior and inside the cabin. These accessories can be purchased online and offline.{{/usCountry}}
Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch to the MG Majestor can choose from a wide range of genuine accessories offered by MG. These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that are built to enhance the SUV's visual appearance, occupant convenience, and overall ownership experience. Also, some of the accessories are meant to enhance the practicality of the SUV, both exterior and inside the cabin. These accessories can be purchased online and offline.{{/usCountry}}