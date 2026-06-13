Booked MG Majestor? Key genuine accessories to buy

JSW MG Motor recently launched the MG Majestor in India, which comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in the country. Positioned above the MG Gloster, the MG Majestor features an imposing design, robust road presence, a feature-packed interior and a powerful diesel powertrain.

Get Launch Updates on MG Majestor Notify me MG Majestor has been priced at ₹ 40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant and ₹ 44.99 lakh for the 4x4 automatic variant.

The MG Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced between ₹40.99 lakh and ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six or seven-seater layouts. Pricing of the lower trim Sharp is yet to be announced. The MG Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

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While the MG Majestor comes with an imposing design and a plethora of upmarket features, there are several buyers who seek more and want to make their car even more distinctive. For such customers, MG offers a wide range of accessories designed and developed for Majestor.

If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.

MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories to buy

MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories Accessory Price Exterior Door edge guard ₹ 1,299 Front grille inserts ₹ 2,950 Chrome finished front bumper corner protector ₹ 2,745 Chrome finished body side moulding ₹ 5,689 Blacked-out body side moulding ₹ 4,128 Chrome finished door visor ₹ 7,239 Wheel lock ₹ 4,269 Chrome finished head lamp garnish ₹ 2,499 Chrome finished tail lamp garnish ₹ 2,499 Chrome finish on tail gate ₹ 3,073 Chrome insert on ORVM garnish ₹ 2,377 Front fog lamp garnish ₹ 3,499 Rear reflector garnish ₹ 2,559 Chrome door handle with bowl cover kit ₹ 4,367 Chrome finished hood scoop ₹ 5,995 Side rock rails ₹ 7,100 Black-finished rear guard ₹ 5,744 Chrome finished fuel lid garnish ₹ 2,750 Wheel arch inserts ₹ 4,699 Car cover ₹ 2,999 Chrome finished rear bumper corner protector ₹ 2,449 Interior 3D cabin and boot mat ₹ 6,882 Magnetic sun shades ₹ 4,959 Rear view dash cam ₹ 29,341 13.5-inch screens for rear seat passengers ₹ 95,000 View All

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{{^usCountry}} Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch to the MG Majestor can choose from a wide range of genuine accessories offered by MG. These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that are built to enhance the SUV's visual appearance, occupant convenience, and overall ownership experience. Also, some of the accessories are meant to enhance the practicality of the SUV, both exterior and inside the cabin. These accessories can be purchased online and offline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch to the MG Majestor can choose from a wide range of genuine accessories offered by MG. These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that are built to enhance the SUV's visual appearance, occupant convenience, and overall ownership experience. Also, some of the accessories are meant to enhance the practicality of the SUV, both exterior and inside the cabin. These accessories can be purchased online and offline. {{/usCountry}}

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