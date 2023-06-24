Bookings of this Yamaha bike unofficially open at dealerships: Report

Two-wheeler major Yamaha India had showcased its high performance bikes including MT-03, R7, MT-09, MT-07, R1M and R3 at a dealership event. Some dealerships have started accepting bookings for Yamaha R3 unofficially, HT Auto reported. As of now, Yamaha has not started to officially accept the bookings of this model.

The Yamaha R3 bike is powered by a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to report, the dealerships are charging between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 for the bookings. This R3 bike will be launched in India at the end of this year and will be sold through Blue Square dealerships. The Yamaha R3 bike is powered by a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It generates 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm, the HT Auto report added. The bike has a six-speed gearbox unit. Other features

It has inverted telescopic forks in the front for suspension and the monoshock at the rear for preload. The Yamaha R3's braking is performed by a 298 mm disc in the front and 220 mm disc in the rear. The R3 also has a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as well. According to report, Yamaha is expected to launch MT-03 bike with R3. The former uses the same engine but has a slightly relaxed ergonomics as compared to the clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs of the R3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail