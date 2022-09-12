Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Buy second-hand models of these cars at the cost of iPhone Pro Max. Details here

Published on Sep 12, 2022 02:10 PM IST

iPhone Pro Max, which was launched last week, costs between ₹1.40 lakh and ₹1.90 lakh. At almost the same price, pre-used models of several cars are available too.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone series – iPhone 14 – on September 7. The lineup comprises of four models, including iPhone Pro Max, which has 1TB storage and is priced between 1.40 lakh and 1.90 lakh. If you can buy this smartphone, it also means that you can purchase second-hand models of some top cars, including Maruti Suzuki's Alto and Alto K10, Renault's Kwid, and Hyundai's i10 and Santro.

Here are some features and specifications of these models:

Maruti Suzuki Alto: A second-hand unit of this hatchback is priced between 1.50 lakh and 1.80 lakh. This car has a 3-cylinder, 796cc engine, which gives peak torque and power of 69Nm and 47bhp respectively. The engine is connected to a 5-speed gearbox.

Renault Kwid: A used unit of Kwid, just like that of Alto, comes in the range of 1.50 lakh to 1.80 lakh. A hatchback itself, Kwid has 2 engine options: 0.8-litre and 1-litre. The first generates peak torque of 72Nm and 53.26 bhp, while the corresponding figures for the second are 91Nm and 67.06 bhp.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The maximum cost of a second-hand K10 model is 1.75 lakh. The car is equipped with a 1-litre, K10 engine, which has power of 67bhp and peak torque of 90Nm. It goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 13.3 seconds.

Hyundai i10: Also a hatchback, a used unit of i10 is available in a price range of 1.20 lakh to 1.40 lakh. It has two engine options, 1.1-litre and 1.2-litre.

Hyundai Santro: A second-hand Zing version of Santro can be purchased at up to 1 lakh. Its 1.1-lire, 4-cylinder engine produces 62bhp power.

