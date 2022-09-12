Buy second-hand models of these cars at the cost of iPhone Pro Max. Details here

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone series – iPhone 14 – on September 7. The lineup comprises of four models, including iPhone Pro Max, which has 1TB storage and is priced between ₹1.40 lakh and ₹1.90 lakh. If you can buy this smartphone, it also means that you can purchase second-hand models of some top cars, including Maruti Suzuki's Alto and Alto K10, Renault's Kwid, and Hyundai's i10 and Santro.

Here are some features and specifications of these models:

Maruti Suzuki Alto: A second-hand unit of this hatchback is priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.80 lakh. This car has a 3-cylinder, 796cc engine, which gives peak torque and power of 69Nm and 47bhp respectively. The engine is connected to a 5-speed gearbox.

Renault Kwid: A used unit of Kwid, just like that of Alto, comes in the range of ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh. A hatchback itself, Kwid has 2 engine options: 0.8-litre and 1-litre. The first generates peak torque of 72Nm and 53.26 bhp, while the corresponding figures for the second are 91Nm and 67.06 bhp.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The maximum cost of a second-hand K10 model is ₹1.75 lakh. The car is equipped with a 1-litre, K10 engine, which has power of 67bhp and peak torque of 90Nm. It goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 13.3 seconds.

Hyundai i10: Also a hatchback, a used unit of i10 is available in a price range of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh. It has two engine options, 1.1-litre and 1.2-litre.

Hyundai Santro: A second-hand Zing version of Santro can be purchased at up to ₹1 lakh. Its 1.1-lire, 4-cylinder engine produces 62bhp power.

