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Buying a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Key genuine accessories to explore

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 01:43 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and the most affordable Hyundai car in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a highly practical, feature-packed family hatchback designed primarily for commuting in and around the city. The hatchback is known for its smooth refinement and premium cabin layout. It comes priced between 5.60 lakh and 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. In the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

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The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

While the hatchbacks have been witnessing a gradual decline in sales numbers in India, owing to the tax rate cut announced during the festive season last year, sales figures in the segment improved. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too witnessed a sales revamp.

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If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and wondering about the possible genuine accessories to buy, here is a quick explainer.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Key genuine accessories to buy

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Genuine accessories
ORVM cover garnish
Rear reflector garnish
Window side beading
Door handle chrome
Rear reflector garnish
Headlamp garnish
ORVM garnish
Tail lamp garnish
Grille insert garnish
Rear boot garnish
Door visor
Body side moulding - Chrome
Body side moulding - Matte Black
Decals
Door sill guard
Side skirt
Front skid plate
Rear spoiler
Steering wheel cover
Cushion
Headrest cushion
All-weather mat
Dual-layer mat
3D mat
Carpet mat
Full floor mat
Mud flap
Body cover
Seat cover
Key cover
MH7 dashcam
Blaupunkt 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Blaupunkt Bluetooth audio system
Blupunkt 6.75-inch touchscreen with rear cam connectivity
Sony 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Sony 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Sony stereo player
Sony double-din stereo player
Speakers
Blupunkt amplifier
Sony amplifier
Reverse camera

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine accessories that are on offer from the South Korean auto giant. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated channel or offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the hatchback, while some are meant to enhance the interior comfort and convenience. Some accessories are set to increase the functionality of the car and add an additional safety layer.

 
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