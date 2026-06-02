Buying a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Key genuine accessories to explore

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and the most affordable Hyundai car in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a highly practical, feature-packed family hatchback designed primarily for commuting in and around the city. The hatchback is known for its smooth refinement and premium cabin layout. It comes priced between ₹5.60 lakh and ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. In the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

Personalised Offers on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Check Offers The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

While the hatchbacks have been witnessing a gradual decline in sales numbers in India, owing to the tax rate cut announced during the festive season last year, sales figures in the segment improved. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too witnessed a sales revamp.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and wondering about the possible genuine accessories to buy, here is a quick explainer.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Key genuine accessories to buy

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Genuine accessories ORVM cover garnish Rear reflector garnish Window side beading Door handle chrome Rear reflector garnish Headlamp garnish ORVM garnish Tail lamp garnish Grille insert garnish Rear boot garnish Door visor Body side moulding - Chrome Body side moulding - Matte Black Decals Door sill guard Side skirt Front skid plate Rear spoiler Steering wheel cover Cushion Headrest cushion All-weather mat Dual-layer mat 3D mat Carpet mat Full floor mat Mud flap Body cover Seat cover Key cover MH7 dashcam Blaupunkt 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Blaupunkt Bluetooth audio system Blupunkt 6.75-inch touchscreen with rear cam connectivity Sony 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system Sony 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment system Sony stereo player Sony double-din stereo player Speakers Blupunkt amplifier Sony amplifier Reverse camera View All

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The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine accessories that are on offer from the South Korean auto giant. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated channel or offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the hatchback, while some are meant to enhance the interior comfort and convenience. Some accessories are set to increase the functionality of the car and add an additional safety layer.

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