Buying a Renault Duster? Variant-wise features explained

The new Renault Duster was launched in India recently with a completely redesigned approach. This marked a comeback of a highly popular automotive nomenclature in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. The new-generation Renault Duster is available in five broad trim options in India, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition.

Personalised Offers on Renault Duster Check Offers The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

The new Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology. If you are a tech buff planning to buy the Duster, but ye to decide on the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide. In this article, we have taken the five broad trims to check what features are available on them.

Renault Duster: Exterior features

Renault Duster: Exterior features Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Headlights Auto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home function Auto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home function Auto-LED with follow-me-home function Auto-LED with follow-me-home function Auto-LED with follow-me-home function LED DRLs Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes LED front fog lamps No No Yes Yes Yes ORVM with LED turn indicators Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Silver finished front skid plate No No Yes Yes Yes Roof rails No Yes Yes Yes Yes Wheels 17-inch steel 17-inch single-tone alloy 17-inch single-tone alloy 18-inch dual-tone alloy 18-inch dual-tone alloy LED puddle lamps No No Yes Yes Yes Grey side garnish No No No No Yes Grey door decal No No No No Yes Himalayan-inspired side garnish No No No No No Yellow door decal No No No No No Duster decal on roof rail No No No No No Yellow accents on Duster emblem No No No No No Silver finished rear skid plate No No Yes Yes Yes LED tail lights Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes LED rear light bar No Yes Yes Yes Yes LED rear fog lamps No Yes Yes Yes Yes LED reversing lamp Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes View All

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Renault Duster's entry-level Authentic trim comes packing a host of features, which include auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, ORVM-integrated LED turn indicators, LED taillights, etc. The higher trims add more features while continuing with the existing features.

Renault Duster: Interior

Renault Duster: Interior features Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Sliding front armrest Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Twin cupholders in the front centre console Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sunvisor with vanity mirror and illumination No No Yes Yes Yes One-touch LED cabin lights Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Illuminated glovebox Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Boot lamps Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Parcel tray No Yes Yes Yes Yes Sound-reducing windshield No No No Yes Yes Adjustable headrests for all Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear centre armrest Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type-C ports No Yes Yes Yes Yes 12V power socket Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Instrument cluster 7-inch TFT 7-inch TFT 7-inch TFT 10.25-inch TFT 10.25-inch TFT Power windows Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Climate control Manual AC with rear vents Manual with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Panoramic sunroof No No Yes Yes Yes Ventilated front seats No No No No Yes 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support No No No No Yes Powered tailgate No No Yes Yes Yes PM2.5 air filter No No No No Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Central locking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cruise control No Yes Yes Yes Yes Paddle shifters No Yes Yes Yes Yes Electrically adjustable ORVMs No Yes Yes Yes Yes Auto-folding ORVMs No No Yes Yes Yes Wireless phone charger No No Yes Yes Yes Touchscreen infotainment system No Yes Yes Yes Yes Connected car tech No No Yes Yes Yes Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto No Yes Yes Yes Yes Steering-mounted audio and calling controls No Yes Yes Yes Yes Sound system No Yes Yes Yes Yes View All

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{{^usCountry}} The new Duster comes equipped with a host of features focusing on the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It gets one-touch up/down for all power windows, a fully digital driver display, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox as standard. Some of the key features available in the higher trims are a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, six-way adjustable front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new Duster comes equipped with a host of features focusing on the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It gets one-touch up/down for all power windows, a fully digital driver display, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox as standard. Some of the key features available in the higher trims are a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, six-way adjustable front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter, etc. {{/usCountry}}

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