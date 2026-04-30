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Buying a Renault Duster? Variant-wise features explained

The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 01:18 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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The new Renault Duster was launched in India recently with a completely redesigned approach. This marked a comeback of a highly popular automotive nomenclature in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. The new-generation Renault Duster is available in five broad trim options in India, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition.

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The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

The new Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology. If you are a tech buff planning to buy the Duster, but ye to decide on the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide. In this article, we have taken the five broad trims to check what features are available on them.

Renault Duster: Exterior features

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Renault Duster: Exterior features
AuthenticEvolutionTechnoTechno PlusIconic
HeadlightsAuto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home functionAuto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home function
LED DRLsYesYesYesYesYes
LED front fog lampsNoNoYesYesYes
ORVM with LED turn indicatorsYesYesYesYesYes
Silver finished front skid plateNoNoYesYesYes
Roof railsNoYesYesYesYes
Wheels17-inch steel17-inch single-tone alloy17-inch single-tone alloy18-inch dual-tone alloy18-inch dual-tone alloy
LED puddle lampsNoNoYesYesYes
Grey side garnishNoNoNoNoYes
Grey door decalNoNoNoNoYes
Himalayan-inspired side garnishNoNoNoNoNo
Yellow door decalNoNoNoNoNo
Duster decal on roof railNoNoNoNoNo
Yellow accents on Duster emblemNoNoNoNoNo
Silver finished rear skid plateNoNoYesYesYes
LED tail lightsYesYesYesYesYes
LED rear light barNoYesYesYesYes
LED rear fog lampsNoYesYesYesYes
LED reversing lampYesYesYesYesYes

Renault Duster's entry-level Authentic trim comes packing a host of features, which include auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, ORVM-integrated LED turn indicators, LED taillights, etc. The higher trims add more features while continuing with the existing features.

Renault Duster: Interior

Renault Duster: Interior features
AuthenticEvolutionTechnoTechno PlusIconic
Sliding front armrestYesYesYesYesYes
Twin cupholders in the front centre consoleYesYesYesYesYes
Sunvisor with vanity mirror and illuminationNoNoYesYesYes
One-touch LED cabin lightsYesYesYesYesYes
Illuminated gloveboxYesYesYesYesYes
Boot lampsYesYesYesYesYes
Parcel trayNoYesYesYesYes
Sound-reducing windshieldNoNoNoYesYes
Adjustable headrests for allYesYesYesYesYes
Rear centre armrestYesYesYesYesYes
USB Type-C portsNoYesYesYesYes
12V power socketYesYesYesYesYes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelYesYesYesYesYes
Instrument cluster7-inch TFT7-inch TFT7-inch TFT10.25-inch TFT10.25-inch TFT
Power windowsYesYesYesYesYes
Climate controlManual AC with rear ventsManual with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear vents
Panoramic sunroofNoNoYesYesYes
Ventilated front seatsNoNoNoNoYes
6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar supportNoNoNoNoYes
Powered tailgateNoNoYesYesYes
PM2.5 air filterNoNoNoNoYes
Keyless entryYesYesYesYesYes
Central lockingYesYesYesYesYes
Cruise controlNoYesYesYesYes
Paddle shiftersNoYesYesYesYes
Electrically adjustable ORVMsNoYesYesYesYes
Auto-folding ORVMsNoNoYesYesYes
Wireless phone chargerNoNoYesYesYes
Touchscreen infotainment systemNoYesYesYesYes
Connected car techNoNoYesYesYes
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoNoYesYesYesYes
Steering-mounted audio and calling controlsNoYesYesYesYes
Sound systemNoYesYesYesYes
 
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