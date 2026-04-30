Buying a Renault Duster? Variant-wise features explained
The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.
The new Renault Duster was launched in India recently with a completely redesigned approach. This marked a comeback of a highly popular automotive nomenclature in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. The new-generation Renault Duster is available in five broad trim options in India, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition.
The new Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology. If you are a tech buff planning to buy the Duster, but ye to decide on the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide. In this article, we have taken the five broad trims to check what features are available on them.
Renault Duster: Exterior features
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|Renault Duster: Exterior features
|Authentic
|Evolution
|Techno
|Techno Plus
|Iconic
|Headlights
|Auto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home function
|Auto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home function
|Auto-LED with follow-me-home function
|Auto-LED with follow-me-home function
|Auto-LED with follow-me-home function
|LED DRLs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED front fog lamps
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ORVM with LED turn indicators
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Silver finished front skid plate
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Roof rails
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wheels
|17-inch steel
|17-inch single-tone alloy
|17-inch single-tone alloy
|18-inch dual-tone alloy
|18-inch dual-tone alloy
|LED puddle lamps
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Grey side garnish
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Grey door decal
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Himalayan-inspired side garnish
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yellow door decal
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Duster decal on roof rail
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yellow accents on Duster emblem
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Silver finished rear skid plate
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED tail lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED rear light bar
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED rear fog lamps
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LED reversing lamp
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Renault Duster's entry-level Authentic trim comes packing a host of features, which include auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, ORVM-integrated LED turn indicators, LED taillights, etc. The higher trims add more features while continuing with the existing features.
Renault Duster: Interior
|Renault Duster: Interior features
|Authentic
|Evolution
|Techno
|Techno Plus
|Iconic
|Sliding front armrest
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Twin cupholders in the front centre console
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sunvisor with vanity mirror and illumination
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|One-touch LED cabin lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Illuminated glovebox
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Boot lamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parcel tray
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sound-reducing windshield
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable headrests for all
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear centre armrest
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C ports
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|12V power socket
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Instrument cluster
|7-inch TFT
|7-inch TFT
|7-inch TFT
|10.25-inch TFT
|10.25-inch TFT
|Power windows
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Climate control
|Manual AC with rear vents
|Manual with rear vents
|Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents
|Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents
|Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents
|Panoramic sunroof
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ventilated front seats
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Powered tailgate
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|PM2.5 air filter
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Keyless entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Central locking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise control
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Paddle shifters
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrically adjustable ORVMs
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-folding ORVMs
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless phone charger
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen infotainment system
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected car tech
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering-mounted audio and calling controls
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sound system
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The new Duster comes equipped with a host of features focusing on the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It gets one-touch up/down for all power windows, a fully digital driver display, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox as standard. Some of the key features available in the higher trims are a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, six-way adjustable front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter, etc.{{/usCountry}}
The new Duster comes equipped with a host of features focusing on the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It gets one-touch up/down for all power windows, a fully digital driver display, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox as standard. Some of the key features available in the higher trims are a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, six-way adjustable front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter, etc.{{/usCountry}}