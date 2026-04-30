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    Buying a Renault Duster? Variant-wise features explained

    The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

    Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 1:18 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The new Renault Duster was launched in India recently with a completely redesigned approach. This marked a comeback of a highly popular automotive nomenclature in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. The new-generation Renault Duster is available in five broad trim options in India, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition.

    The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.
    The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

    The new Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology. If you are a tech buff planning to buy the Duster, but ye to decide on the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide. In this article, we have taken the five broad trims to check what features are available on them.

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    Renault Duster: Exterior features

    Renault Duster: Exterior features
    AuthenticEvolutionTechnoTechno PlusIconic
    HeadlightsAuto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home functionAuto multi-reflector LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home functionAuto-LED with follow-me-home function
    LED DRLsYesYesYesYesYes
    LED front fog lampsNoNoYesYesYes
    ORVM with LED turn indicatorsYesYesYesYesYes
    Silver finished front skid plateNoNoYesYesYes
    Roof railsNoYesYesYesYes
    Wheels17-inch steel17-inch single-tone alloy17-inch single-tone alloy18-inch dual-tone alloy18-inch dual-tone alloy
    LED puddle lampsNoNoYesYesYes
    Grey side garnishNoNoNoNoYes
    Grey door decalNoNoNoNoYes
    Himalayan-inspired side garnishNoNoNoNoNo
    Yellow door decalNoNoNoNoNo
    Duster decal on roof railNoNoNoNoNo
    Yellow accents on Duster emblemNoNoNoNoNo
    Silver finished rear skid plateNoNoYesYesYes
    LED tail lightsYesYesYesYesYes
    LED rear light barNoYesYesYesYes
    LED rear fog lampsNoYesYesYesYes
    LED reversing lampYesYesYesYesYes

    Renault Duster's entry-level Authentic trim comes packing a host of features, which include auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, ORVM-integrated LED turn indicators, LED taillights, etc. The higher trims add more features while continuing with the existing features.

    Renault Duster: Interior

    Renault Duster: Interior features
    AuthenticEvolutionTechnoTechno PlusIconic
    Sliding front armrestYesYesYesYesYes
    Twin cupholders in the front centre consoleYesYesYesYesYes
    Sunvisor with vanity mirror and illuminationNoNoYesYesYes
    One-touch LED cabin lightsYesYesYesYesYes
    Illuminated gloveboxYesYesYesYesYes
    Boot lampsYesYesYesYesYes
    Parcel trayNoYesYesYesYes
    Sound-reducing windshieldNoNoNoYesYes
    Adjustable headrests for allYesYesYesYesYes
    Rear centre armrestYesYesYesYesYes
    USB Type-C portsNoYesYesYesYes
    12V power socketYesYesYesYesYes
    Tilt and telescopic steering wheelYesYesYesYesYes
    Instrument cluster7-inch TFT7-inch TFT7-inch TFT10.25-inch TFT10.25-inch TFT
    Power windowsYesYesYesYesYes
    Climate controlManual AC with rear ventsManual with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear ventsDual-zone (auto) with rear vents
    Panoramic sunroofNoNoYesYesYes
    Ventilated front seatsNoNoNoNoYes
    6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar supportNoNoNoNoYes
    Powered tailgateNoNoYesYesYes
    PM2.5 air filterNoNoNoNoYes
    Keyless entryYesYesYesYesYes
    Central lockingYesYesYesYesYes
    Cruise controlNoYesYesYesYes
    Paddle shiftersNoYesYesYesYes
    Electrically adjustable ORVMsNoYesYesYesYes
    Auto-folding ORVMsNoNoYesYesYes
    Wireless phone chargerNoNoYesYesYes
    Touchscreen infotainment systemNoYesYesYesYes
    Connected car techNoNoYesYesYes
    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoNoYesYesYesYes
    Steering-mounted audio and calling controlsNoYesYesYesYes
    Sound systemNoYesYesYesYes

    The new Duster comes equipped with a host of features focusing on the comfort and convenience of the occupants. It gets one-touch up/down for all power windows, a fully digital driver display, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox as standard. Some of the key features available in the higher trims are a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, six-way adjustable front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter, etc.

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