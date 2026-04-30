Buying a Renault Duster? Variant-wise features explained

The new Renault Duster was launched in India recently with a completely redesigned approach. This marked a comeback of a highly popular automotive nomenclature in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. The new-generation Renault Duster is available in five broad trim options in India, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition. The new Renault Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology.

The new Duster comes packing a plethora of features, aided by advanced technology. If you are a tech buff planning to buy the Duster, but ye to decide on the variant, here is a quick and comprehensive guide. In this article, we have taken the five broad trims to check what features are available on them.