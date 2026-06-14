Buying Ather Rizta? You can explore these genuine accessories too

Ather Rizta is a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting. It is not only the bestselling scooter of Ather Energy, but also one of the most popular electric scooters in the country, since the very beginning of its journey in the country market. The Ather Rizta come with a practical design, has massive storage, and promises top-notch rider comfort. In a nutshell, the Ather Rizta promises a practical riding experience for the entire household.

Personalised Offers on Ather Energy Rizta Check Offers Ather Rizta is based on the same platform as the 450X, but it looks radically different.

Available in two primary trim options: S and Z. It comes priced from ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. However, the real-world range is about 125 km on a single charge. Available in two battery pack options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter is claimed to offer great value for money.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite being a commuter electric scooter, Ather Rizta sports an interesting design that is not mundane, but practical. Ather Energy offers a host of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. If you are planning to buy the Ather Rizta, you can consider buying these genuine accessories as well.

Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy

Ather Rizta: Key genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Multi-purpose charger ₹ 799 Back rest ₹ 499 Floor mat ₹ 549 TPMS ₹ 1,799 Seat covr ₹ 899 Duo charger ₹ 9,999 Duo wall mount ₹ 2,499 Body cover ₹ 999 Side step ₹ 1,999 Frunk ₹ 2,499 Storage organiser ₹ 1,499 Body guard ₹ 3,199 View All

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ather Energy offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the electric vehicle manufacturer's website. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and convenience of the scooter and the rider, respectively, while some are meant to add more value to the EV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ather Energy offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the Rizta electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the electric vehicle manufacturer's website. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the practicality and convenience of the scooter and the rider, respectively, while some are meant to add more value to the EV. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON