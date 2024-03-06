 BYD Seal launched in India at ₹41 lakh with ADAS, up to 650 km of range - Hindustan Times
News / Car and Bike / BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh with ADAS, up to 650 km of range

BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh with ADAS, up to 650 km of range

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2024 01:20 AM IST

The e-sedan is being offered in three variants, including Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. The latter two come for ₹45.55 lakh and ₹53 lakh, respectively.

BYD Auto has launched its Seal electric sedan in India, where it already sells the Atto 3 SUV and e6, an MPV. BYD first showcased Seal in India at the Auto Expo in January last year.

BYD Seal (Image courtesy: BYD Auto)
BYD Seal (Image courtesy: BYD Auto)

Variants and price

In India, the Shenzhen, China-based world's largest EV manufacturer, will offer Seal in three variants – the entry-level Dynamic, Premium, and top-spec Performance, priced at 41 lakh, 45.55 lakh, and 53 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom).

Bookings have opened at a token amount of 1.25 lakh.

Battery and powertrain

The company will sell the sedan with two battery pack options, including a 61.44 kWh pack (only with Dynamic variant) and an 82.56 kWh battery pack (with Premium and Performance variants). On the powertrain front, meanwhile, Dynamic generates 201 bhp of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque, 308 bhp and 360 Nm (Premium) and 522 bhp and 670 Nm (Performance).

Range

In the Dynamic trim, Seal gets a claimed range figure of 510 km with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The corresponding figures for Premium are 650 km and 5.9 seconds, and 580 km and 3.8 seconds for the Performance trim.

Interior

Inside the cabin, BYD has given features such as a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a digital driver's display, a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) etc.

Colours

The EV comes in as many as four colour options – Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Aurora White, and Cosmos Black.

 

 

 

 

 

 

    HT News Desk

