Check Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle: Three models, top speed 265km/h

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Xiaomi's inaugural electric vehicle SU7 offers budget-friendly and premium variants with impressive speeds.

Xiaomi, a popular smartphone maker, has unveiled its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, in China—a sleek electric sedan available in two variants: Lidar and Non-Lidar. Xiaomi introduces the SU7 with options for both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), offered in three distinct models: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

The power output of the Xiaomi SU7 will depend on the trim that the customer opts for.

The RWD model boasts a single 295bhp electric motor at the rear XL, while the AWD version impressively generates 663bhp, featuring a 295bhp electric motor on the front XL and a 368bhp electric motor on the rear XL. The top-tier trim weighs 2,205 kg, ensuring a robust and substantial build.

For a more budget-friendly option, the model below employs a battery pack from BYD, utilising an LFP unit, while higher trims equipped with larger battery packs utilise NMC battery packs from CATL. Given the inherent weight of batteries, the Xiaomi SU7 weighs 1,980 kg, with the top-tier variant slightly heavier at 2,205 kg.

In terms of speed, the lower variant achieves a top speed of 210 km/h, while the premium variant accelerates to an impressive 265 km/h.

