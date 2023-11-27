China's Skywall unveils Skyhome, EV with ‘personalised’ movie-watching features. Details

China-based EV maker Skywell has unveiled the Skyhome, an electric sedan with what many say is a cabin that rivals a premium first-class airline lounge. Interiors of Skywell's Skyhome EV (Image courtesy: Skywell)

It must be noted, however, that Skyhome was showcased in a concept form. Skywell, on the other hand, says that the final version would bear ‘95% similarity’ to the one displayed.

Design

The sedan comes with an aerodynamic profile, along with stretched headlights that merge into the central DRL bar unit; aero paints, and a glossy paint shine. The elements come together to give the four-wheeler a stunning look.

What's inside the cabin?

Inside the cabin, there is a massive flexible screen that is carefully fitted with the panoramic sunroof; it can be brought down by rear-seat passengers, only by pressing a command.

Then, for a personalised movie-watching experience, there are screens behind the two front seats. To add to your movie-watching experience, the company has given dedicated tray tables behind the front seats – just under the screens – and a refrigerator at the back of the central console.

To take rest after watching the movie, passengers can convert the rear seats into a near flat bed, complete with foot massage function as well. The icing on the cake is the high-tech ambient lighting functionality, which creates the perfect ambience of relaxation.

Passenger safety

For passenger safety, meanwhile, the car is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brakes, etc.

Powertrain

Skyhome will be powered by two electric motors with 617 bhp of power. Skywall, the manufacturer, claims that the model will zoom from 0 to 3.5 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.