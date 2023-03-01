China's Wuling Motors unveils Bingo, an electric hatchback with inflatable airbed: All you need to know

China's Wuling Motors has unveiled Bingo, an electric hatchback that will go on sale in the country later in the year. Expected to be priced between 70,000-100,000 Yuan (approx ₹8.29 lakh- ₹11.60 lakh), Bingo is about the same size as a premium hatchback in India.

Here is all you need to know about Wuling's Bingo e-hatchback:

(1.) The company has given several unique features in the car. One such feature is an optional inflatable air bed, by using which people can enjoy a good night's sleep outdoors.

(2.) Wuling has also given accessories such as foldable storage boxes, camping sets, lamps, radios, flexible rear seats, child car seat specifically designed for the model's rear bench, and more.

(3.) Inside the cabin, meanwhile, there are features such as an infotainment screen (with digital assistant and connectivity options), seats covered in faux leathered upholstery, drive selector and electric handbrake that are placed between the front seats etc.

(4.) Bingo comes powered by a single electric motor that generates 40 bhp of maximum power and 110 Nm peak torque. According to Wuling, the e-hatchback has a top speed of 100 kmph and range of up to 203 km on a single charge.

(5.) There is another, more powerful powertrain option that give 67 bhp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque. Here, the battery pack if of 31.9 kWh, while top speed and range are 100 kmph and 333 km respectively.

