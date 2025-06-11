Citroen announces benefits of up to 2.80 lakh to celebrate 4 years in India

Citroen is marking its fourth year in India with a series of customer-centric initiatives, including significant discounts and the introduction of a more economical version of its popular C3 hatchback. As part of the anniversary celebration, the French automaker is offering benefits of up to ₹2.80 lakh on select models until June 30. In addition, existing Citroen owners are eligible for a complimentary car spa during this promotional period. Customers seeking more details about these limited-time offers can visit the official website, Citroen.in, or reach out to their nearest Citroen dealership. View Personalised Offers on Mahindra BE 6 Check Offers MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Citroen India.

Citroen currently sells C3, eC3, C5 Aircross, Basalt and Aircross.

Citroen C3 Now Available with CNG Option

In line with growing demand for cost-effective and environmentally-friendly mobility solutions, Citroen India has launched the CNG variant of the C3 hatchback. Unlike factory-fitted kits, the CNG setup will be retrofitted at authorized Citroen dealerships across the country. These kits have been tested and approved by the company to deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 28.1 km/kg.

The CNG option will be available for select trims of the C3 — specifically, the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants. All these models are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The CNG upgrade is priced at ₹93,000, and while online bookings are not available, interested buyers can approach their local Citroen dealers to get the retrofit done.

Balanced Performance and Practicality

Citroen has ensured that the addition of the CNG kit does not compromise the core performance or comfort that the C3 is known for. A dedicated switch allows drivers to easily toggle between petrol and CNG modes, offering added flexibility. Although the installation of the CNG tank results in a reduction of boot space, Citroen has engineered solutions to maintain the hatchback’s drivability. The vehicle comes equipped with specially-tuned rear shock absorbers, reinforced suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar to manage the added weight of the CNG system.

Importantly, the CNG installation does not obstruct access to the spare wheel, highlighting Citroen’s attention to detail in balancing practicality with performance. With this move, Citroen aims to tap into the growing market of fuel-conscious buyers while strengthening its foothold in the competitive hatchback segment.