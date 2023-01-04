Citroen announces new prices for C3 and C5. Check new rates

French carmaker Citroen has announced the new, increased prices for C3 and C5, the two models it manufactures in India. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which cited the company's data, the C3 crossover SUV has received a hike of up to ₹27,500, while the C5 Aircross is costlier by ₹50,000.

Citroen C3

The model is available in these variants: Live, Feel, Feel Vibe, Feel DT, Feel Vibe DT, Feel Turbo and Feel DT Turbo. Of these, Feel Turbo has not received any hike as it the newest variant, and will come for ₹8.1 lakh. On the other hand, Feel DT Turbo, the costliest, is dearer by ₹19,500, and the rest, by ₹27,500.

Variant New cost Old cost Increase Hike % Live ₹ 5,98,000 ₹ 5,70,500 ₹ 27,500 4.82% Feel Rs, 6,90,000 ₹ 6,62,500 ₹ 27,500 4.15% Feel Vibe ₹ 7,05,000 ₹ 6,77,500 ₹ 27,500 4.06% Feel DT ₹ 7,05,000 ₹ 6,77,500 ₹ 27,500 4.06% Feel Vibe DT ₹ 7,20,000 ₹ 6,92,500 ₹ 27,500 3.97% Feel Turbo ₹ 8,10,000 - - - Feel DT Turbo ₹ 8,25,000 ₹ 8,05,500 ₹ 19,500 2.42%

Citroen C5

The Shine D variant can now be bought for ₹37,17,000, against the earlier price of ₹36,67,000.

