Citroen launches C3 Aircross in India at 9.99 lakh

French automaker Citroen on Thursday launched its C3 mid-size SUV in India, doing so at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to ₹12.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C3 Aircross (Image courtesy: Citroen)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customers can place their orders on Citroen's official website in the country and will sell it here through its 51 La Maison showrooms across 46 cities.

Additionally, the SUV is more than 90% localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.

Variants

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are three variants on offer – You, Plus and Max –and in 5 and 5+2 seating configurations. The 5+2 configuration, however, is only for the Plus and Max trims. This arrangement is essentially two individual seats in the third row and these can be removed in only 20 minutes.

Pricing

At ₹9.99 lakh, the You variant is the cheapest, while Plus comes for ₹11.34 lakh (5-seater) and ₹11.69 lakh (5+2). Max, on the other hand, is available for ₹11.99 lakh (5-seater) and ₹12.34 lakh (5+2).

Buyers must, however, note that these rates are only introductory; i.e., these could be hiked in the coming days.

Powertrain

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre Puretech 110 engine as standard, with the unit capable of generating 108 bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 190 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON