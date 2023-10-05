Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Car Bike / Citroen launches C3 Aircross in India at 9.99 lakh

Citroen launches C3 Aircross in India at 9.99 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023 02:32 PM IST

The mid-size SUV will be offered in three variants with the price going up to ₹12.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

French automaker Citroen on Thursday launched its C3 mid-size SUV in India, doing so at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C3 Aircross (Image courtesy: Citroen)

Customers can place their orders on Citroen's official website in the country and will sell it here through its 51 La Maison showrooms across 46 cities.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Additionally, the SUV is more than 90% localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.

Variants

There are three variants on offer – You, Plus and Max –and in 5 and 5+2 seating configurations. The 5+2 configuration, however, is only for the Plus and Max trims. This arrangement is essentially two individual seats in the third row and these can be removed in only 20 minutes.

Pricing

At 9.99 lakh, the You variant is the cheapest, while Plus comes for 11.34 lakh (5-seater) and 11.69 lakh (5+2). Max, on the other hand, is available for 11.99 lakh (5-seater) and 12.34 lakh (5+2).

Buyers must, however, note that these rates are only introductory; i.e., these could be hiked in the coming days.

Powertrain

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre Puretech 110 engine as standard, with the unit capable of generating 108 bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 190 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP