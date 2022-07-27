Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Consumer rights body issues notice to e-vehicle makers over fire incidents

The CCPA chief also mentioned that it has asked the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was tasked with investigating into EV fire incidents by the Union road transport and highways ministry, to submit its report.
The Centre has issued notice to five electric vehicle manufacturers over fire incidents,(HT photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 07:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken cognizance of the incidents related to electric vehicles catching fire, issuing notice to five manufacturers. Nidhi Khare, the CCPA chief commissioner, has said that five electric vehicle companies have been issued show cause notice. The authority has also sought an investigative report from the Defence Research Development Organisation, PTI reported. "We have issued notices to 4-5 companies. We asked them to provide reasons for series of fire incidents in EVs and why the regulator should not take action against them," Khare told reporters.

The loss of life has been reported due to EV fire incidents and this raises a question whether the product sold passed the standard testing manuals, she said.

A father and his daughter died due to suffocation in Vellore district in March due to the smoke caused by the explosion of the electric bike while being charged.

In the same month, a man died when the detachable battery of the electric scooter kept for charging exploded in his house in Telangana.

On May 1, the ministry of road transport and highways had said that each and every incident will be probed. Road transport and highways secretary

"All the problems and the procurement, design, management, operations, manufacturing of the batteries and electric vehicles have to be examined," news agency PTI quoted road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April had also said that the companies found negligent will be penalised. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” the minister had tweeted.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

