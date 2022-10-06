Delhi govt gets 2,000 complaints against old vehicles parked on public spaces

The Delhi government has received nearly 2,000 complaints from resident welfare associations (RWAs) and market associations regarding old vehicles parked on their premises.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had said that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively, was banned in Delhi, and a National Green Tribunal order of 2014 disallowed vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

According to reports, the latest complaints were received within two days of the government issuing a WhatsApp number- 8376050050- for the purpose.

Last week, the transport department cautioned residents against driving old vehicles in the national capital stating that such vehicles would be immediately impounded. Residents were also advised to neither drive nor keep or park such vehicles in public places.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior official said there were around 25 lakh such vehicles in the national capital. “Within two days of issuing the number, we received 2,000 complaints from across Delhi,” the official said, adding the complaints needed to be verified.

“People are sending pictures of vehicles that they feel look old. We have to verify the details of the vehicles' registration in our database to ascertain whether they are actually overaged and unfit for plying on Delhi's roads,” the official said.

The official further told PTI that if the department found these vehicles unfit to be parked in public places, teams would be dispatched, and they would impound the vehicles and immediately hand them to the authorised scrapper.

A few days ago, the transport department started issuing notices to owners whose vehicles do not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), warning that if they do not get the certificate within a week, their registration certificates may be suspended.

This came after Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai recently announced that vehicle owners would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in the national capital without showing valid PUCC from October 25.

(With PTI inputs)

