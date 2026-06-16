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Delhi may offer 5,000 scrappage incentive for old e-rickshaws under new EV policy

Delhi’s EV policy may include a ₹5,000 scrappage incentive for certain e-rickshaws, along with support for Gramin Sewa vehicles.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 10:22 am IST
By Ryan Paul Massey
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Delhi may soon offer a 5,000 scrappage incentive for passenger e-rickshaws registered between January 2015 and December 2022, according to an official statement on Monday. If included in the final electric vehicle policy, the proposal could provide owners of older e-rickshaws with a financial incentive to switch to newer electric vehicles.

5,000 incentive proposal for e-rickshaws

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Delhi may include a 5,000 scrappage incentive for older e-rickshaws in its upcoming EV policy(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The proposed benefit would apply to passenger e-rickshaws registered in Delhi during the specified period. Owners would need to submit a certificate of deposit from an authorised scrapping facility to become eligible.

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“A scrapping incentive of 5,000 may be provided upon scrapping of an e-rickshaw (passenger) registered in Delhi between January 2015 and December 2022, based on the submission of a certificate of deposit by an authorised scrapping facility. However, a final decision is yet to be taken in the matter,” an official said.

The proposal represents a change from the draft EV policy 2.0 released in April. That version had sought suggestions from stakeholders, industry participants and the public, but did not include scrappage incentives for these vehicle categories.

Permit cap and separate policy plans

The government is also planning to introduce a limit of 2,50,000 e-rickshaw permits. Officials said the step is intended to reduce congestion in the city.

Sources added that authorities are working on a separate e-rickshaw policy covering registrations, charging facilities, designated routes, vehicle stands and traffic management measures.

15,000 proposal for Gramin Sewa vehicles

Alongside the e-rickshaw proposal, the government is considering a 15,000 scrappage incentive for Gramin Sewa vehicles, which currently operate on CNG.

The incentive would be available only if owners purchase a new electric Gramin Sewa vehicle equipped with a lithium battery or other advanced technology within six months of scrapping the existing vehicle.

“The incentive will be on the condition that a new electric Gramin Sewa vehicle equipped with a lithium battery or other advanced technology is purchased within six months from the date of scrapping the old vehicle,” the official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

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