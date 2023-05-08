‘Why not a VR simulator for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?’: Anand Mahindra to Nitin Gadkari

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is poised to be a crucial infrastructure investment for India's economic growth. Automobile tycoon Anand Mahindra expressed his excitement about the progress of the expressway on Sunday, suggesting that minister Nitin Gadkari develop virtual reality (VR) simulations for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and other picturesque highways. The Mahindra Group chairman said this would allow people to savour the experience of cruising down these scenic highways before they get the chance to actually drive on them.

"Amazing. To say that this provokes wanderlust would be an understatement. Nitin Gadkari ji, why don’t you get some VR simulator programmes made for the #DelhiMumbaiExpressway & the other scenic highways that you’re constructing?" Mahindra commented on a Twitter post shared by Nitin Gadkari.

The road transport and highways minister has shared pictures from the 240 km long Madhya Pradesh section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Netizens were amazed by Mahindra's concept. A user agreed that the wide and diverse terrain of India is a traveller's dream. He claimed that adding VR into the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and other appealing roadways would provide a one-of-a-kind experience for individuals who might not otherwise be able to travel. "Great idea! Our highways should take place in Metaverse."

The other, however, attempted to show a grim picture, "...Presume there is enough scenery left in the corridor after the construction, cos in many places roads wouldn't be possible without felling of trees," the user commented, suggesting the government to also focus on planting trees along highways.

It is to be noted here that the government is mandated under Green Highways policy to promote greening of highway corridors.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is connecting the national capital to the financial capital and has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat.

Earlier this year, PM Modi inaugurated the first stretch of the expressway from Sohna to Dausa. This is said to decrease the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to 3.5 hours.