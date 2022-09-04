Delhi to get another elevated road, flyover & underpass soon. Details here

The Delhi government will soon construct an elevated road, a flyover and an underpass that will help reduce traffic congestion in the national capital.

According to an official statement issued in this regard, the elevated road will be built on GT Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection, news agency PTI reported.

The flyover, which will be a double-decker one, will be built on one part of the road with Delhi Metro trains moving on the upper deck and vehicles on the lower deck.

The statement added that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia approved an amount of ₹266.89 crore for the project. The approval was made at a recent meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC).

The underpass will be built at the Loni Chowk and a flyover will be built between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic snarls in the northeast region of the Capital.

In a separate statement, Sisodia's office said that ₹341.2 crore was approved for these two projects during the EFC meeting.

Sisodia said the Delhi Metro and the public works department (PWD) were working together on the GT Road project, which would reduce the cost of construction work by about ₹150 crore.

The two-lane flyover will be about 2.2km long and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi.

The official statement said that in the second part of the GT Road project, a 645m underground metro line on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid while the foundation work for pillars will be done so that the flyover can be by the PWD in future.

Sisodia, meanwhile, said that with the construction of the underpass at Loni Chowk and the flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction, the entire 10-km road stretch between Signature Bridge to Bhopura Chowk will become signal free.

"Those travelling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have a signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25-30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half," Sisodia added.

(With agency inputs)