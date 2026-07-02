Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan gets multi-lane free-flow toll system

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system at the Manoharpura toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan. This barrier-free toll system has removed the traditional toll booth. This move from NHAI comes as the government is gradually rolling out a free-flow toll system across the country in an attempt to reduce congestion and smooth traffic flow on national highways.

The mechanism integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the FASTag-based electronic toll collection system to facilitate automated user fee collection. (HT_PRINT)

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This expansion followed the rollout of Rajasthan's first free-flow toll system at the Daulatpura toll plaza, launched on June 19, 2026, making commuting across the entire Delhi-Jaipur section seamless. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), the implementation of this barrier-less toll system marks a major advancement in the development of digital national highway infrastructure. Following the recent activation at Manoharpura toll plaza, the NHAI now plans to transit the Shahjahanpur toll plaza to the same network.

The new framework introduces barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll plaza lanes without stopping, which ensures seamless traffic flow. The technology is aimed at helping commuters and national highway users save time, enhance fuel efficiency, and reduce vehicular emissions at the busy toll location by enabling zero waiting time and uninterrupted vehicular movement. The system is claimed to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up physical toll plazas, and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country.

How barrier-less toll system works

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{{^usCountry}} The mechanism integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the FASTag-based electronic toll collection system to facilitate automated user fee collection. The MoRTH stated that the initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of delivering citizen-centric services by leveraging technology to enhance ease of living and ease of doing business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mechanism integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the FASTag-based electronic toll collection system to facilitate automated user fee collection. The MoRTH stated that the initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of delivering citizen-centric services by leveraging technology to enhance ease of living and ease of doing business. {{/usCountry}}

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For a seamless experience, vehicle owners using the national highway must maintain a sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. If a vehicle passes through with an insufficient balance or an invalid or nonfunctional FASTag, the system automatically issues an electronic notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the user fee.

The vehicle owners receive a 72-hour window from the generation of the E-Notice to pay the standard rate. If he or she fails to comply after 72 hours, the system charges the user fee at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category. Commuters can access and pay these penalties through the designated Parivahan portal and the Rajmargyatra mobile application as well.

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